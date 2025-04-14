Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 14, 2025

Eiserman concludes freshman year at BU, Veilleux is on his way to the playoffs and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects.

EISERMAN SCORES TWO GOALS IN FROZEN FOUR, BEDNARIK NOTCHES ASSIST

Cole Eiserman had ice in his veins at the Frozen Four as he capped off his freshman campaign at Boston University.

Eiserman had two goals in the Frozen Four, but BU ultimately fell 6-2 to Western Michigan for the national title on Saturday night. The 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft scored in the first period to get the Terriers on the board, getting a greasy goal for his 25th of the season, with fellow Islanders draft pick Kamil Bednarik picking up the secondary assist.

To help get the Terriers to the National Championship game, Eiserman potted a goal in a 3-1 win over Penn State on Thursday, finishing a two-on-one and shelfing a shot to take a 2-0 lead, which held as the game-winner.

Though falling in the title game was a disappointing end to the season for Eiserman and BU, the winger established himself on the collegiate stage with stellar freshman campaign. The 18-year-old collected four goals in the NCAA tournament in his first career run. Eiserman led his team with 25 goals, which also ranked first among all freshmen in the NCAA, and finished the year with 36 total points.

Eiserman was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week five times this season and earned Hockey East Rookie of the Month for the month of October. He also stepped up on an international stage this season, scoring seven points (3G, 4A) in the 2025 World Junior tournament to help Team USA win gold.

VEILLEUX AND LUMBERJACKS QUALIFY FOR PLAYOFFS

Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks are postseason bound.

After finishing in fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Lumberjacks are slated to face the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the first round of the playoffs, which follows a best-of-three format.

Veilleux scored his eighth goal of the season with an empty-netter in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Steel in the final game of the regular season.

The 19-year-old defenseman set career highs in his second season in the USHL with 41 points (8G, 33A) in 62 games, surpassing last year’s totals of 32 points (3G, 29A) through 61 games.

Veilleux was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft (179th overall).

RITCHIE SCORES PPG IN GAME TWO

Calum Ritchie hit double digits in points in the postseason for the Oshawa Generals, scoring his second goal and 10th point of the playoffs on Sunday in an 8-5 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs in Game Two of their second round series.

Ritchie collected the puck at the side of the crease and whipped it into the net on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Generals. Through they fought from behind through three periods, Oshawa wasn’t able to find the equalizer and find themselves down 2-0 in the second round.

Ritchie’s seven-game point streak (1G, 8A) ended when he was held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to open the series on Thursday, though he recorded a team-high six shots on goal.

Game Three between the Generals and Bulldogs is set for Tuesday.

NURMI, KNIGHTS UP 2-0 IN SECOND ROUND

Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights hold a 2-0 series lead over the Erie Otters after they earned a 7-2 win on Saturday.

Nurmi, who the Islanders selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft (113th overall), has taken two shots across the first two games of the series and has two assists through six games of the postseason.

Game Three between the Knights and Otters is slated for Tuesday.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM

Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 6GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 7PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 8GP, 2G, 8A, 10P,108PIM

Finland:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM

Sweden:

Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 39GP, 25G, 11A, 36P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 40GP, 2G, 17A, 19P, 28PIM

