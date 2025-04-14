Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 14, 2025

Though falling in the title game was a disappointing end to the season for Eiserman and BU, the winger established himself on the collegiate stage with stellar freshman campaign. The 18-year-old collected four goals in the NCAA tournament in his first career run. Eiserman led his team with 25 goals, which also ranked first among all freshmen in the NCAA, and finished the year with 36 total points.

Eiserman was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week five times this season and earned Hockey East Rookie of the Month for the month of October. He also stepped up on an international stage this season, scoring seven points (3G, 4A) in the 2025 World Junior tournament to help Team USA win gold.

VEILLEUX AND LUMBERJACKS QUALIFY FOR PLAYOFFS

Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks are postseason bound.

After finishing in fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Lumberjacks are slated to face the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the first round of the playoffs, which follows a best-of-three format.

Veilleux scored his eighth goal of the season with an empty-netter in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Steel in the final game of the regular season.

The 19-year-old defenseman set career highs in his second season in the USHL with 41 points (8G, 33A) in 62 games, surpassing last year’s totals of 32 points (3G, 29A) through 61 games.

Veilleux was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft (179th overall).

RITCHIE SCORES PPG IN GAME TWO

Calum Ritchie hit double digits in points in the postseason for the Oshawa Generals, scoring his second goal and 10th point of the playoffs on Sunday in an 8-5 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs in Game Two of their second round series.

Ritchie collected the puck at the side of the crease and whipped it into the net on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Generals. Through they fought from behind through three periods, Oshawa wasn’t able to find the equalizer and find themselves down 2-0 in the second round.