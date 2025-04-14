Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 14, 2025

Ritchie’s seven-game point streak (1G, 8A) ended when he was held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to open the series on Thursday, though he recorded a team-high six shots on goal.
Game Three between the Generals and Bulldogs is set for Tuesday.
NURMI, KNIGHTS UP 2-0 IN SECOND ROUND
Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights hold a 2-0 series lead over the Erie Otters after they earned a 7-2 win on Saturday.
Nurmi, who the Islanders selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft (113th overall), has taken two shots across the first two games of the series and has two assists through six games of the postseason.
Game Three between the Knights and Otters is slated for Tuesday.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM
Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 6GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 7PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 8GP, 2G, 8A, 10P,108PIM
Finland:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM
Sweden:
Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO
KHL/VHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 39GP, 25G, 11A, 36P, 27PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 40GP, 2G, 17A, 19P, 28PIM