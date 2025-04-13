Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-33-12) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (41-31-7)

1 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: TNT | truTV | MAX

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up a back-to-back weekend set on Sunday afternoon when they visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

It’s the first game for the Islanders since being eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday afternoon in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s just the second time in seven seasons the Isles won’t be going to the postseason and first time since the 2021-22 season. Saturday’s shootout loss also extended the Islanders’ winless streak to three games (0-1-2).

Being eliminated was a disappointing development for the Islanders, who are focusing on finishing the final three games of the season strong.

"You find yourself on the outside looking in, and it's disappointing," Anders Lee said. "That's not where we want to be. It's not what we worked for. And we have a job to do to finish the regular season."

New Jersey has clinched a playoff berth and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the playoffs. The Devils have lost two straight games, most recently falling 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.