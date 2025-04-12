Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-3 Shootout Loss to Flyers

TAKEAWAYS

- As for Saturday’s game, the Islanders appeared to learn some of the lessons from Thursday’s 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers and Tuesday’s 7-6 OT loss to the Nashville Predators.

They limited the Flyers to just 22 shots on net, including just 12 in the first two periods and just eight high-danger chances at five-on-five per Natural Stat Trick. The Flyers made the most of their limited opportunities – Foerster walked off the goal line and roofed a backhander on a power play to open the scoring in the second and later took advantage of a blown coverage to make it 3-2, while Pelletier finished off a tic-tac-toe play off the rush to tie the score in the third – but overall the Isles didn’t give up a ton.

- Offensively, the Islanders peppered Ersson for 40 shots – their second straight game with 40 shots on net – and came together on a pair of pretty goals. Dobson threaded a pass to Lee at the side of the net for a power-play goal to tie the score 1-1 at 10:54 of the second period. That pass was outdone by Horvat, who dished a backhand feed behind his back and through two Flyers to Dobson for the 2-1 tally at 17:58.

Horvat eventually tied it up during a six-on-five stretch at the end of the game, as his shot deflected off a Philadelphia stick to send the game to OT. Give the Isles some credit for fighting to the finish.

“I thought we were a better team on the ice all day long,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We deserved to score, and that's what I said to Bo on the bench. I said, ‘we deserve a goal here. We deserve to come out at least with one point, if not give ourselves a chance to win.’”