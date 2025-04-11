This Day in Isles History: April 11

JP Parise's OT winner vs the Rangers gives the Isles their first playoff series win in 1975

NYI-NYR-1975

© Melchior DiGiacomo/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

April 11, 1975: The Islanders win their first playoff series, ousting the Rangers two games to one, when J.P. Parise scores 11 seconds into overtime at Madison Square Garden to give the Isles a 4-3 win. Parise was acquired on Jan. 5, 1975 from Minnesota along with Jude Drouin, who set up Parise's winning goal. The Islanders were heavy underdogs going into the series and wound up going all the way to the Game 7 of the third round of the playoffs.

ISLES HISTORY: 1970s

Islanders Beat Rangers in 1975 Playoffs

Parise recorded 171 points (73G, 98A) in 240 regular season games with the Islanders and 34 points (16G, 18A) in 41 playoff games for the Isles. His OT winner vs the Rangers was the only playoff OT winner of his career.

April 11, 1980:Ken Morrow scores 6:55 into overtime to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead in their first round series with Los Angeles.

April 11, 2021:Ryan Pulock scores the OT winner as the Islanders beat the Rangers 3-2 at Nassau Coliseum.

NYR@NYI: Pulock nets first goal of season in overtime

