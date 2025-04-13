Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Devils 1-0

The New York Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Sunday afternoon and snapped a three-game winless skid in the process.

Bo Horvat scored the lone goal of the game and Ilya Sorokin earned his fourth shutout of the season with a 25-save effort. Jacob Markstrom turned aside 21 of 22 shots in defeat. The 1-0 result marked the fourth time the Islanders shut out an opponent this season and first since Jan. 30, with Sorokin backstopping all four shutout wins.

“It was tight, there wasn’t much out there tonight,” Captain Anders Lee said after the win. “Not a ton of sustained pressure on either end. Sorokin was strong, Bo had a great play to pick that off and put it in for us. Some nights you only need one.”

Although the Islanders were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Islanders played with pride and came out with a simple, clean game on the road in the second half of a back-to-back set.

“We played a solid 200-foot game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We hit three goal posts at least, but like I said before the game, I’m not surprised. That’s the quality of this group. The guys won’t give up, they’ll keep pushing, this is a proud group, they certainly want to finish well.”