April 13, 1982 - John Tonelli's goal at 6:19 of overtime gives the Islanders a 4-3 victory in the fifth and deciding game of the Patrick Division semifinals against the Penguins. The Islanders trailed 3-1 in the third period before Mike McEwen scored at 14:33 and Tonelli followed with the tying goal at 17:39.
This Day in Isles History: April 13
John Tonelli's OT goal lifts the Islanders over the Penguins in the 1982 Stanley Cup Playoffs
© B Bennett/Getty Images
Tonelli talked extensively about his dynasty-saving night on the Talkin' Isles podcast (starting at the 24:55 mark).