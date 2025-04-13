This Day in Isles History: April 13

John Tonelli's OT goal lifts the Islanders over the Penguins in the 1982 Stanley Cup Playoffs

JTOT

© B Bennett/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

April 13, 1982 - John Tonelli's goal at 6:19 of overtime gives the Islanders a 4-3 victory in the fifth and deciding game of the Patrick Division semifinals against the Penguins. The Islanders trailed 3-1 in the third period before Mike McEwen scored at 14:33 and Tonelli followed with the tying goal at 17:39.

Tonelli talked extensively about his dynasty-saving night on the Talkin' Isles podcast (starting at the 24:55 mark).

Learn more about John Tonelli on IslesHistory.com and watch his Legends Plaque video below.

Legends Plaque Series: John Tonelli

