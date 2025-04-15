Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-33-12) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (50-21-9)

The New York Islanders will take on the Washington Capitals in the final home game of the season on Tuesday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Bo Horvat scored the lone goal of the game and Ilya Sorokin pitched a 25-save shutout.

The Capitals are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set. Alex Ovechkin scored the lone goal for Washington in the loss, while Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves on 23 shots in defeat.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series against the Capitals 1-0-1 this season, most recently winning 4-1 on Apr. 6 at UBS Arena where the only goal Sorokin allowed was Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaking 895th career goal to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.

The Islanders are 6-3-3 in their last 12 games against Washington.