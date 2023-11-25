News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport
Islanders Claim Reilly

Islanders Claim Reilly
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR, Reilly Claimed
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers Nov. 25

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits

Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023
3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames
Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames
The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken
Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders

Lou Lamoriello cites Reilly's 339 NHL games as key to waiver claim after injuries to Isles blue line

nyi-reilly-florida
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

After Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho both suffered upper-body injuries on Friday night, Lou Lamoriello acted quickly to reinforce his blue line.

The Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager claimed Mike Reilly after the veteran defenseman was placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers. Lamoriello said Reilly is expected to join the team on Sunday. Pelech was placed on LTIR in a corresponding move. 

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Chicago, IL has played in 339 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins, scoring 98 points (12 goals and 86 assists).  In 139 American Hockey League games, Reilly has 80 points (18 goals and 62 assists) with the Iowa Wild and Providence Bruins.

Lamoriello cited Reilly's experience as a factor for scooping the defenseman off waivers, as opposed to making a long-term recall from Bridgeport, though the team did recall Grant Hutton as a reinforcement for Saturday's game against Philadelphia. 

"We can bring in a more experienced person," Lamoriello said. "We're going to have a couple of young players in the lineup with our defense tonight. And it is a relatively young defense right now, which we're proud of as far as today and tomorrow. The major reason was the experience, 350 games compared to 10, 15 and 20 is quite a difference."

Reilly is a left-handed defenseman, which helps fill the void left by Pelech and Aho, who are also left shots. Lamoriello also cited the defenseman’s puck-moving ability and smooth skating as assets.  

The Islanders were familiar with Reilly’s game from his Boston days, with Lamoriello citing the Islanders playoff series against the Bruins in 2021. Reilly had a career-year in 2021, racking up 27 points (all assists) between Ottawa and Boston. Reilly was limited to two games with the Panthers this season.

“His skating is his asset and his puck moving ability is an asset,” Lamoriello said. “With Sebastian out and also Pelech out on that left side, he will help us there. As far as how we will fit in, only time will tell. You never know, but we've seen enough of him to know what we think he can and can't do even though he hasn't been given a much opportunity at this point.”

Samuel Bolduc is also expected to see an increased role while Pelech and Aho are out. Lamoriello called this stretch an opportunity for young defenseman, who only has 27 NHL games on his resume.

“There’s no question this is his opportunity to show what he's capable of doing,” Lamoriello said. “We feel and believe in him as far as what his abilities are. You can't teach size and strength and sense. We just have to get him to be just a little more competitive, not that he's not in certain areas, and now it's in his hands.”

Related Content

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport
Islanders Claim Reilly

Islanders Claim Reilly
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR, Reilly Claimed