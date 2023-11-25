Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders

After Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho both suffered upper-body injuries on Friday night, Lou Lamoriello acted quickly to reinforce his blue line.

The Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager claimed Mike Reilly after the veteran defenseman was placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers. Lamoriello said Reilly is expected to join the team on Sunday. Pelech was placed on LTIR in a corresponding move.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Chicago, IL has played in 339 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins, scoring 98 points (12 goals and 86 assists). In 139 American Hockey League games, Reilly has 80 points (18 goals and 62 assists) with the Iowa Wild and Providence Bruins.

Lamoriello cited Reilly's experience as a factor for scooping the defenseman off waivers, as opposed to making a long-term recall from Bridgeport, though the team did recall Grant Hutton as a reinforcement for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

"We can bring in a more experienced person," Lamoriello said. "We're going to have a couple of young players in the lineup with our defense tonight. And it is a relatively young defense right now, which we're proud of as far as today and tomorrow. The major reason was the experience, 350 games compared to 10, 15 and 20 is quite a difference."