Islanders Celebrate Women in Sports with Fifth Annual Panel

The event was presented by Northwell and supported by Xerox and Global Industrial

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hosted the team’s annual Women in Sports Panel, presented by Northwell and supported by Xerox and Global Industrial, on Tuesday night, as female executives and athletes passed their expertise along to the next generation.

“It’s been an amazing journey to see how far women’s sports have come. To see where they are today, it’s amazing,” Deb Patsky, VP Global Sales Effectiveness at Xerox, said.

Patsky shared her passion for hockey with the audience, as she played hockey at Boston University – her team is in the BU’s hall of fame – and business. Patsky relayed the values that helped her rise in the ranks.

“I was always very authentic, had integrity and worked hard,” she said. “I never thought about being a woman.”

The panel spoke the importance of partnerships in professional sports and explained into the type of connection that makes partnerships effective.

“Storytelling is absolutely at the heart of delivering the kind of fan engagement that our fans are looking for, the kind of innovation that our platform partners are looking for, and ultimately that vehicle for any brand to be a part of,” said Linda Pan, SVP New Media Content Partnerships at the NBA.

Whether it’s two large companies partnering, or an individual creating their own brand, the panelists emphasized that authenticity is key. Van Adams, Principal & Founder at VanAdams Sports Group, has a mission to guide and build incredible people such as fellow panelist Anastasia Pagonis, a Paralympian, in building their brand.

Pagonis, who earned gold for Team USA in the Tokyo Paralympics, has a passion for social media and has strong judgement when it comes to which brands to partner with.

“I like to make sure that all of the brands I work with have a similar mindset,” Pagonis said. “If a brand reaches out to me, and if we don’t have the same outlook or motivations, I’m okay rejecting it. Because having the same outlook is so important.”

Violeta Ardeljan, VP Marketing & Branding at Global Industrial, also has a sports background. Her father is a former professional volleyball player shaped her love for sports.

The longstanding relationship between the Islanders and Northwell was celebrated on Tuesday. Initiatives such as the Play It Forward Program, which introduces hockey to underprivileges girls and boys, were highlighted by Peg Butler, VP Marketing & External Relations at Northwell Health & Lenox Hill Hospital.

PHOTOS: Islanders Women in Sports Panel 2025

The New York Islanders hosted their fifth annual Women in Sports panel, presented by Northwell and supported by Xerox and Global Industrial. Photos by Dennis Dasilva/New York Islanders and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

“We’re all about raising health in the communities we serve,” Butler said. “There’s so much that makes sense business-wise for Northwell in partnering with the Islanders. We’re very attached to the Islanders, because of how much we’ve been able to do with them.”

Women’s health was also at the forefront of Tuesday’s event. Nina Vincoff, MD, Radiology, spoke to the audience toward the end of the panel and shared an important reminder of getting routine mammograms. As far as women in sports have come in recent years, women’s health has also come a long way, which is a main focal point for Northwell.

“We’re engaged in community outreach and impowering the women in our communities to understand how to advocate for themselves,” Vincoff said. “We want to be part of the national conversation so, so we’re partnering regionally at events like this to make sure we’re part of that conversation.”

The panel concluded with all attendees getting an exclusive look at a new commercial from Northwell, before a networking session where guests had the opportunity to form personal connections with the inspiring women on the panel.

