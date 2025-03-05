Islanders Celebrate Women in Sports with Fifth Annual Panel

The New York Islanders hosted the team’s annual Women in Sports Panel, presented by Northwell and supported by Xerox and Global Industrial, on Tuesday night, as female executives and athletes passed their expertise along to the next generation.

“It’s been an amazing journey to see how far women’s sports have come. To see where they are today, it’s amazing,” Deb Patsky, VP Global Sales Effectiveness at Xerox, said.

Patsky shared her passion for hockey with the audience, as she played hockey at Boston University – her team is in the BU’s hall of fame – and business. Patsky relayed the values that helped her rise in the ranks.

“I was always very authentic, had integrity and worked hard,” she said. “I never thought about being a woman.”

The panel spoke the importance of partnerships in professional sports and explained into the type of connection that makes partnerships effective.

“Storytelling is absolutely at the heart of delivering the kind of fan engagement that our fans are looking for, the kind of innovation that our platform partners are looking for, and ultimately that vehicle for any brand to be a part of,” said Linda Pan, SVP New Media Content Partnerships at the NBA.