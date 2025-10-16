Islanders and UBS Arena Announce Winners of the Business Boost Program, Presented by Anthem

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena named Molloy University and the Plattduetsche Home Society as winners of the inaugural Business Boost Program, presented by Anthem.

Anthem worked closely with the Islanders and UBS Arena to recognize Molloy University and the Plattduetsche Home Society for their outstanding engagement with the local community and their involvement in local healthcare initiatives. Pictured above, VP of Student Affairs at Molloy University Janine Biscari and Director of Operations at the Plattduetsche Home Society Ritchie Oliver attended Saturday's home opener against Washington.

Molloy University and the Plattduetsche Home Society each received one-year marketing partnerships with the Islanders to promote their business, including a media package that will run on Islanders channels through the 2025-26 season.

Both local businesses are grateful to Anthem, UBS Arena and the Islanders for the positive impact these partnerships will provide.

PLATTDUETSCHE HOME SOCIETY

Ritchie Oliver is from Franklin Square, NY and has been working at the Plattduetsche Home Society for four years. He serves as Director of Operations.

What does it mean to you to win the Business Boost Program?

"This partnership with the Islanders means so much to us. As a 501 c3 organization, we have to make the most of our marketing budget. A package such as the one associated with this partnership would be difficult for us to afford. Aside from the marketing package, we are thrilled to be associated with such a respected and adored organization as the NY Islanders, our “neighbor up the pike”.

Anything else you'd like to add?

“Long Island’s love of the Islanders, the breadth of the team’s reach, and UBS Arena’s proximity to our facility makes it a perfect partnership for achieving our marketing goals. Working with the Islanders on this promotion project has been an absolute pleasure and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

Anthem is proud to recognize Plattduetsche Home Society as a Business Boost winner for their century-long commitment to serving seniors and their families with compassion, dignity, and community. For over 100 years, Plattduetsche has gone beyond providing housing—they’ve created a true home where older adults feel valued, connected, and supported every day. Their dedication to fostering a sense of belonging, offering peace of mind to families, and ensuring residents are never alone embodies the very spirit of what it means to care for a community. By enriching lives through friendship, companionship, and trusted support, Plattduetsche Home Society continues to make a lasting impact across Long Island and Queens.

MOLLOY UNIVERSITY

Debra McCarthy is from Rockville Center and has been working at Molloy University for eight years. She serves as the Communiversity Liaison Molloy University Office of Advancement.

What does it mean to you to win the Business Boost Program?

“It’s an incredible thrill to be featured in the Islanders Business Boost program—especially as Molloy University celebrates our 70th anniversary! Being part of this program amplifies our voices across Long Island and beyond, and we’re proud to stand alongside the Islanders in celebrating local impact, legacy and leadership.”

Anything else you'd like to add?

“UBS Arena brings a world-class energy and pride to Long Island. We can’t wait to attend a game this season, cheer on the Islanders, and see Molloy University’s name shining bright in the arena!”

Anthem is honored to recognize Molloy University as a Business Boost winner for their unwavering commitment to education, opportunity, and community on Long Island. For 70 years, Molloy has opened doors for students of all backgrounds, offering high-quality programs that prepare graduates to make a real impact in the world. Despite not having the large budgets of other institutions, Molloy continues to thrive by focusing on what truly matters—personalized education, strong values, and meaningful connections with students and the community. This milestone anniversary is a celebration not only of Molloy’s history, but also of its ongoing dedication to shaping future leaders and making higher education accessible, relevant, and transformative.