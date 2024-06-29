Islanders 2024 Draft Notebook

The New York Islanders used all six of their picks in the 2024 Draft, taking a pair of forwards, a pair of defensemen and a pair of goalies. That included Cole Eiserman, the organization’s first, first-round pick since 2019.

Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello was pleased with his haul in Vegas, feeling that the Isles got players who were highly-rated on their board.

“We were happy with where we were picking what we were hoping to accomplish,” Lamoriello said of the Isles picks.

See below from some notes about the newest Isles prospects and draft observations.