Islanders Select Five on Day Two

The New York Islanders selected one forward, two defensemen and two goaltenders on the second day of the 2024 National Hockey League Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Jesse Pulkkinen (54th overall), Kamil Bednarik (61st overall), Dmitry Gamzin (115th overall), Marcus Gidlof (147th overall) and Xavier Veilleux (179th overall) were selected in rounds two through six.

Pulkkinen, 19, recorded 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 18 games with JYP's Under-20 team in Finland last season, leading JYP defensemen in goals, adding 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven playoff games. He skated in 29 games with JYP's Liiga club, recording eight points (two goals, six assists). The Laukaa, FIN native represented his home country at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, recording a goal and two assists in seven games to help Finland finish fourth in the tournament.

Bednarik, 18, scored 65 points (26 goals, 39 assists) in 61 games with the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) last season, and scored 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 27 games against United States Hockey League (USHL) opponents. The Elmhurst, IL native represented the United States at this spring's 2024 Under-18 Men’s World Championships in Finland, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games to help Team USA capture a silver medal. He is committed to play Division I college hockey at Boston University in the fall.

Gamzin, 21, appeared in 13 games with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season, posting a 7-4-1 record, 1.98 goals against average, .937 save percentage, and one shutout victory. He has a 9-4-1 record in 15 career games across two seasons in the KHL. The Moscow, RUS native also posted a 10-9-2 record, .922 save percentage and 2.42 goals against average in 23 games with Zvezda Moscow of the All-Russian Hockey League (VHL) last season, and his ten wins led Zvezda goaltenders.

Gidlof, 18, skated in 26 games with Leksands' Under-20 team in the Swedish junior league last season. He led Leksands netminders with a 14-12-0 record, .923 save percentage and 2.22 goals against average, and led all Under-20 goaltenders in the Swedish junior league in save percentage and goals against average. The Falun, SWE native posted a 3-2-0 record, .895 save percentage, and 3.14 goals against average in five postseason games with Leksands.

Veilleux, 18, recorded 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) last season. Veilleux led Muskegon defensemen in points (32) and assists (29) and was tied for the lead in goals (three). He led all USHL rookie defensemen in points, and was named to the 2024 USHL All-Rookie Team. The L’Ancienne-Lorette, QC native added five points (one goal, four assists) in seven playoff games to help Muskegon reach the Eastern Conference finals of the Clark Cup Playoffs. He is committed to play Division I hockey at Harvard University.