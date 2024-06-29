Islanders Select Eiserman

The New York Islanders have selected Cole Eiserman in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2024 National Hockey League Draft.

Eiserman, 17, scored 89 points (58 goals, 31 assists) in 57 games with the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) last season. His 58 goals led the team and his 89 points were second.

Eiserman scored 34 points (25 goals, nine assists) in 24 games against United States Hockey League (USHL) opponents last season. His 25 goals led the team and 34 points were third. He had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 12 games against NCAA Division I competition.

On the international stage, the Newburyport, Mass. native has represented the United States at the Under-18 Men’s World Championships twice, helping Team USA capture a silver medal at this spring’s championships in Finland, and a gold medal in 2023.

Eiserman has recorded 127 goals in 119 career games with NTDP, a program record. He is committed to play Division I college hockey at Boston University in the fall.