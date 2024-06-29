Islanders Add “Pure Goal Scorer” in Eiserman

Cole Eiserman netted 127 goals in 119 games for NTDP, committed to Boston University next season

GettyImages-2159116279
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

“He’s a pure goal scorer.”

That’s how New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello described Cole Eiserman, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The numbers back it up. Eiserman netted 127 goals in 119 games for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), setting a program record. This past season he scored 58 goals in 57 games with for Team USA’s U-18 squad, including 25 in 24 games during USHL play. In 14 games at the IIHF World U18 Championships, he’s got 18 goals – along with a gold and silver medal.

“I'm definitely a shooter that loves to score goals,” Eiserman said. “I'm going to bring a positive attitude and definitely competitive side and as time goes on, definitely going to be able to be more physical and use my body a lot.”

Eiserman was the 12th-ranked North American skater by the NHL’s Central Scouting, so Lamoriello, was happy to snag him with the 20th pick.

“We had him rated pretty high,” Lamoriello said. “We were looking for a certain type of player and we were able to get it.”

2024 NHL Draft: Cole Eiserman

Eiserman, the first Islanders first-round pick since Simon Holmstrom in 2019, felt like the Islanders understood him as a player during his pre-draft interviews and that he felt comfortable during his conversations with the group.

“I definitely see the game differently than a lot of people,” Eiserman said. “It's something that I'm going to bring and they like it and that's what I'm excited about.”

“They picked me for me,” Eiserman added.

He wants to improve all facets of his game and plans to do so at Boston University, where he’s commited for next season. Lamoriello said he felt very comfortable with the coach, Jay Pandolfo, who was a longtime reliable player for Lamoriello during their days in New Jersey.

“He's going to play for a coach that I know what he can do, and how he can develop people,” Lamoriello said. “It’s a win-win for us.”

Eiserman is still only 17 – his birthday is August 29 – he’s got good size at 6’0 and 197 lbs. Lamoriello cited his strength and stressed that some time at BU will only help.

PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft
GettyImages-2159755959
GettyImages-2159755932
GettyImages-2159762663
GettyImages-2159762485
GettyImages-2159762389
GettyImages-2159762665
GettyImages-2159762439
GettyImages-2159116279
GettyImages-2159747260
/

PHOTOS: Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft

Snapshots of the New York Islanders at the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

“He's just strong,” Lamoriello said. “He's young, so he just has to go mature a little and play and develop and as I said he's going to a great program.”

While captain Anders Lee – who announced the Islanders pick – was the first current Islander Eiserman had met, he does have a tie to the organization in Danny Nelson, who was the Isles second-round pick in 2023. Nelson, who just wrapped up his freshman season at Notre Dame, gave Eiserman a call during his draft gauntlet to congratulate him on being drafted.

“It's super cool,” Eiserman said. “Nelly is a great kid, and I saw him get drafted last year. Him and his family are super excited [for him] to be an Islander and here I am now.”

Eiserman and his parents were interviewed on ESPN shortly after Cole was picked and the prospect was asked what was more exciting, scoring goals or getting drafted.

“I like both,” Eiserman. This is definitely a really cool feeling and I'm super excited to be an Islander.”

