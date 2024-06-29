Islanders Add “Pure Goal Scorer” in Eiserman

“He’s a pure goal scorer.”

That’s how New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello described Cole Eiserman, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The numbers back it up. Eiserman netted 127 goals in 119 games for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), setting a program record. This past season he scored 58 goals in 57 games with for Team USA’s U-18 squad, including 25 in 24 games during USHL play. In 14 games at the IIHF World U18 Championships, he’s got 18 goals – along with a gold and silver medal.

“I'm definitely a shooter that loves to score goals,” Eiserman said. “I'm going to bring a positive attitude and definitely competitive side and as time goes on, definitely going to be able to be more physical and use my body a lot.”

Eiserman was the 12th-ranked North American skater by the NHL’s Central Scouting, so Lamoriello, was happy to snag him with the 20th pick.

“We had him rated pretty high,” Lamoriello said. “We were looking for a certain type of player and we were able to get it.”