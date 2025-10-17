Takeaways: Horvat’s Hat Trick Leads Isles to 4-2 Win Over Oilers

- The penalty kill both allowed and scored a goal and went and went 3-for-4 on the night. McDavid sent a well-timed pass from the goal line to Draisaitl, who found a soft spot in the right circle between three Isles defenders, ripping a shot through Rittich to even the score at one apiece. The Isles shorthanded units got one back in the middle frame, when JG Pageau made a smart heads-up play, connecting with Horvat who flew the zone to get open, but buried a tally that gave the energy to take the lead in the third and close out the win.
“JG Pageau made a heck of a play to get that to me, it’s not an easy play by any means,” Horvat said. “We needed to make a push at some point, they were coming on pretty strong. That carried us the rest of the game there.”
- Matthew Schaefer tallied a secondary assist on Horvat’s tally late in the third period to extend his point streak to four games (1G, 3A). Schaefer became the youngest player to string together a four-game point streak to kick off his NHL career.
- Roy highlighted Alexander Romanov’s performance, noting his physicality and open-ice hit in the second period, saying it was the defenseman’s best game of the season. Romanov led the team with six hits and skated 19:47 TOI.