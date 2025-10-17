Takeaways: Horvat’s Hat Trick Leads Isles to 4-2 Win Over Oilers

“He was phenomenal,” Horvat said of Rittich. “He stepped in against a high-octane offense like that and he made unbelievable saves when he needed to. We couldn’t have done that without him.”

- Rittich quipped that Horvat’s hat trick wasn’t the only time his teammate helped him tonight – Horvat also drove Rittich to the game.

- The Islanders scored a season-high four goals against an Oilers team who have been stingy defensively to start the season, allowing just five goals in their first three games heading into tonight. The Islanders jumped on the board first, with Barzal poking the puck away from Evan Bouchard at the blueline and racing in tight on Skinner, going top shelf for his first goal of the season. It also marked the first time the Isles scored the opening goal, and not having to play from behind made a big difference.

“We talked about jumping on them quick, that was a big emphasis for us today,” Horvat said. “Barzy made a heck of a play to score that goal and it got us going for the rest of the night.”