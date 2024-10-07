Global Industrial Company Enters Into Partnership With New York Islanders and UBS Arena

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. The partnership expands the Company’s sports marketing program and enhances its ability to drive brand awareness and deepen customer engagement to both local and national audiences.

With the new partnership, Global Industrial will feature its The Source For Industrial Supplies tagline through branding initiatives at all Islanders home games held at the state of the art UBS Arena at Belmont Park, as well as at the Northwell Health Ice Center practice facility. Global Industrial will sponsor the Islanders’ Ice Crew through branded gear and essential ice removal and clearing equipment, to help maintain the world-class ice conditions. In addition, Global Industrial will partner with the Islanders to support community philanthropy events that benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation, promote girls’ youth hockey, and recognize military service members along with their support organizations. Global Industrial will also participate in the UBS Arena Business Alliance, an exclusive membership network of team and arena partners.

“For more than 75 years, Global Industrial has called Long Island its home and we are excited to enter into this partnership with our hometown team, the New York Islanders,” said Lisa Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial. “This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Global Industrial brand and drive engagement with the Islanders’ passionate hockey fanbase across the country. We look forward to highlighting our position as The Source For Industrial Supplies and collaborating with the Islanders organization to support our local community.”

“This partnership with Global Industrial offers a unique opportunity for the organizations to leverage our strengths and achieve success,” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “Together, we can create a lasting impact on the community and strengthen our brand presence."

"The Islanders are proud to partner with Global Industrial, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and community, “ said John Collins, Operating Partner, New York Islanders. “This partnership not only strengthens our connection with Long Island through the Islanders Children’s Foundation but also supports the growth of girls' youth hockey, a vital part of our sport's future."