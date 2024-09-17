Gill Gearing Up for First Season Pro

It’s not the first Islanders Rookie Camp for 21-year-old Justin Gill, but the stakes are raised this year with his junior career in the books and his sights set on pro hockey.

“Every step you’re taking on the ice, it feels quick,” Gill said. “The guys are stronger. Every player is very good with the puck. Everything is a little bit better, faster compared to junior.”

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth round pick (145th overall) showcased his offensive prowess with a 98-point regular season in his final year in the QMJHL, scoring 40 goals for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and recording a plus-minus of +57. Though his 98 points marked a career high, he put up an impressive 93 points in the 2022-23 season.

Now ready build off that success, Gill is excited to take his game to the next level.

“Something I’ve been working on for the past two years has been my two-way game,” Gill said. “For me, it was just taking that experience that I had for the past five years in junior and do as much as I can to become a better player.”

The 6’1” 195 lbs. center is taking advantage of the coaching staff available to him, spending extra time after practice with Johnny Boychuk to work on his one-timers. Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said that it’s important for Gill to get acclimated to the pace of the pro game while also working on his skating – both areas that he sees potential in.

“I think his skating is something that he's going to have to really focus on,” Kowalsky said. “It's about consistently playing at that high level. I think obviously he had a good year [in the QMJHL], so his confidence good should be high. I'm excited to see him in game situations.”

Gill is integrated into a locker room with some familiar former foes, who he now views as great mentors. William Dufour, who the Islanders drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft (152nd overall) spent five seasons in the QMJHL and remembers Gill’s standout shot.

“He’s a really good sniper and he could put the puck behind the net, so I think he’s going to try to do that at camp,” Dufour said. “So far so good for him, I’m happy for him.”