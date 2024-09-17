Gill Gearing Up for First Season Pro

Coming off back-to-back 90-point seasons in the QMJHL, Justin Gill is learning as much as possible at Rookie Camp before turning pro

Justin Gill Rookie Camp

© Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

It’s not the first Islanders Rookie Camp for 21-year-old Justin Gill, but the stakes are raised this year with his junior career in the books and his sights set on pro hockey.

“Every step you’re taking on the ice, it feels quick,” Gill said. “The guys are stronger. Every player is very good with the puck. Everything is a little bit better, faster compared to junior.”

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth round pick (145th overall) showcased his offensive prowess with a 98-point regular season in his final year in the QMJHL, scoring 40 goals for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and recording a plus-minus of +57. Though his 98 points marked a career high, he put up an impressive 93 points in the 2022-23 season.

Now ready build off that success, Gill is excited to take his game to the next level.

“Something I’ve been working on for the past two years has been my two-way game,” Gill said. “For me, it was just taking that experience that I had for the past five years in junior and do as much as I can to become a better player.”

The 6’1” 195 lbs. center is taking advantage of the coaching staff available to him, spending extra time after practice with Johnny Boychuk to work on his one-timers. Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said that it’s important for Gill to get acclimated to the pace of the pro game while also working on his skating – both areas that he sees potential in.

“I think his skating is something that he's going to have to really focus on,” Kowalsky said. “It's about consistently playing at that high level. I think obviously he had a good year [in the QMJHL], so his confidence good should be high. I'm excited to see him in game situations.”

Gill is integrated into a locker room with some familiar former foes, who he now views as great mentors. William Dufour, who the Islanders drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft (152nd overall) spent five seasons in the QMJHL and remembers Gill’s standout shot.

“He’s a really good sniper and he could put the puck behind the net, so I think he’s going to try to do that at camp,” Dufour said. “So far so good for him, I’m happy for him.”

Gill is absorbing as much as he can from guys like Dufour as well as Matt Maggio, who completed his first year of pro hockey in Bridgeport. Both Gill and Maggio were top performers in the CHL, so entering the AHL after finding success at the junior level is a transition Gill can learn from and relate to.

“Me and [Gill] have a great relationship,” Maggio said. “I think we're spending a lot of time together, so I’m just letting him know what works at the next level, and the little changes I had to make. It’s not an overnight thing, I’m just telling [Gill] and the players coming in to be patient and to stick with it.”

During Rookie Camp, Gill and Maggio have established an off-ice rapport and practice their mini golf game at the hotel they’re staying at for the time being.

“We hang out at the hotel together, he’s a great guy,” Gill said. “We both had a similar situation, getting drafted at 19 years old, going back for our over-age year, and then taking the next steps. I’m trying to learn from him and get some feedback on what’s like the biggest things you have to do.”

“I’m teaching Justin Gill how to putt,” Maggio said with a laugh.

Not only is Gill utilizing his teammates at Rookie Camp, but he also spent some quality time with veterans. The 21-year-old center lived with Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a week over the summer, where he learned the fundamentals from a 12-year NHL pro.

“That helped me a lot, he taught me how to be a pro and how it works, the schedule, practices and meetings, the gym, how you take care of your body,” Gill said. “I gained a lot of experience from him, and I learned a lot during that week. I’m very grateful for that.”

With a solid junior career in the books, Gill is getting acclimated to the speed of the pro game and is gearing up for the next level of his career.

“It’s hard practices, working on details of the game, learning the system,” Gill said. “I want to get bigger, faster, stronger, to get ready for the next level.”

