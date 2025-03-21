Islanders Sign Veremyev

The New York Islanders have signed Gleb Veremyev to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Veremyev, 21, scored 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 37 games during his junior season at Colorado College. The 6’4, 214-pound forward skated in 88 games over three seasons for the Tigers, totaling 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists).

Prior to his collegiate career, Veremyev played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. He totaled 21 goals, 20 assists and 255 penalty minutes in 100 games. A native of Sayreville, NJ, Veremyev played parts of two seasons with the New Jersey Rockets