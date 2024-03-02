Game Preview: Isles vs Bruins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-20-14) VS BOSTON BRUINS (35-12-14)

The New York Islanders are returning home with the momentum of a two-game winning streak, looking for their third victory in a row when they take on the Boston Bruins Saturday night at UBS Arena.

After a win in Dallas on Monday, The Islanders swept a two-game road trip by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Thursday night. The win also prevented the Red Wings from extending their win streak to seven games. Brock Nelson (2G), Mathew Barzal (GWG), Casey Cizikas and Pierre Engvall (ENG) led the charge offensively for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves in the win. The Islanders managed to pull out the victory and stay the course, despite the Wings coming back from 2-0 and 3-2 Islander leads.

“Tonight I was very impressed with our group,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the after the win. “Even when [the Red Wings] made it a 2-1 game, we didn’t change our game. When they scored early in the third period, we didn’t change our game. We took a 3-2 lead, didn’t change our game. I think the dressing room really made a commitment to shut this down and turn it around.”

The two points allowed the Islanders (64 points) to pull closer to a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles narrowed the gap to eight points between themselves and the Red Wings (72 points), who occupy the first wild card spot. New York is six points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, who picked up a point in a 3-2 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The Isles have three games in-hand over Tampa Bay. The Washington Capitals (65 points) defeated the Philadelphia Flyers (69 points) by a score of 5-2 on Friday night. As a result, Caps moved one point ahead of the Islanders in the standings, while the Flyers remain five points ahead of the Islanders, though New York has one game in-hand.

The Boston Bruins won 5-4 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, pulling off the win after letting a 3-0 lead slip away. Morgan Geekie recorded a hat trick in the win, while Jesper Boqvist and Mason Lohrei (GWG) scored for the Bruins.

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-1 after a 5-2 loss on Nov. 9 and a 5-4 shootout defeat on Dec. 15. The Islanders are 6-1-1 in their last eight games on home ice against Boston.