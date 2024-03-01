Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Mar. 1

Sorokin and Pulock are given an off-day, Roy holds third practice in six days

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday afternoon following their win over the Detroit Red Wings. Head Coach Patrick Roy has held team practices in three of the last six days, liking the rhythm his team is developing.

“I feel like we have a good routine going on right now,” Roy said. “We’ve been playing very well, and I thought 15 minutes today was perfect and we’ll be ready for that game against Boston. We want to make sure we keep the focus.”

Ilya Sorokin and Ryan Pulock took a rest day. Head Coach Patrick Roy said the plan is for Sorokin to start on Saturday against the Bruins. Sorokin has started in three consecutive contests, making 69 of 77 saves over that span.

Scott Mayfield (day to day, lower-body) did not join the team for practice on Friday and has not resumed skating, per Roy. The defenseman missed three games. Mayfield has five points (5A) through 41 contests this season, along with 106 blocked shots and 70 hits.

