Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-14-7) VS BUFFALO SABRES (11-19-4)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are looking to go into the holiday break on a high note, when they host the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Bo Horvat led the Islanders with a three-point game (1G, 2A), while Isaiah George’s first NHL goal held up as the game-winner.

The Sabres are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, dropping them to 0-10-3 in their last 13 games. JJ Peterka scored the lone goal for Buffalo in the loss, while James Reimer stopped 16-of-18 shots.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders lead the season series 2-0 after a pair of victories on Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 respectively. In the most recent meeting, Ilya Sorokin stopped all 29 shots he saw for his first shutout of the season.

The Islanders are 13-1-0 in their last 14 home games against the Sabres.