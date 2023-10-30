Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

ISLANDERS NOTES

• The Islanders picked up their first road win of the season on Saturday in a 2-0 shutout over the Columbus Blue Jackets, improving their away record to 1-1-0.

"All you can do is try to take the momentum from last game and bring it into tonight to have a good evening on the road," Anders Lee said after Saturday's win. "And that was a gritty road game from us tonight. And it'll be nice to get back home from our fans on Monday."

• Kyle Palmieri scored the game-winner on Saturday against Columbus, earning his seventh point (3G, 4A) of the season in the process. Palmieri’s three goals ties him for the team lead with Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson, while his seven points tie him with Noah Dobson for the team lead. Per team statistician Eric Hornick, Palmieri has had only one season (2018-19) where he had more than seven points through his team’s first seven games.

• Semyon Varlamov stopped all 34 shots in Saturday’s shutout, picking up his first win and first shutout of the season. He earned his 39th career shutout and 14th as an Islander, tying Tommy Salo for the fifth most in franchise history. According to NHL Public Relations, the Islanders are the first team of the 2023-24 season to have multiple goaltenders record a shutout.

• Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson saw their five game point streaks come to an end, one goal and four assists, and two goals and five assists, respectively.

• Per Hornick, the Isles have outscored their opponents 7-3 in the first period (the three goals allowed is tied for the fewest in the NHL) and have scored the first goal in five of their seven games. The Isles are 4-0-1 when scoring first.

• The Islanders went 2-1-0 against the Detroit Red Wings last season. Anders Lee potted a pair of goals in a 4-1 win on Mar. 4 and a goal in a 2-0 shutout win on Jan. 27. The captain has a resume of 23 points (12G, 11A) through 24 career games played against Detroit.

• Casey Cizikas is expected to play his 753rd game on Monday, which would move him into sole possession of ninth place on the Islanders' all-time games played list.