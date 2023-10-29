3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 

PALMIERI PROVIDES LEAD, ISLANDERS PROTECT LEAD:

With track meets against New Jersey and Colorado in the not too distant past, the New York Islanders got back to their stalwart defensive selves on Saturday night, recording their second shutout of the season.

That meant building a 1-0 lead 15:45 into the first period on Palmieri’s opening tally and protecting it the rest of the way.

Palmieri was in the right place at the right time on the eventual game-winner. Pierre Engvall threw the puck on net from the right circle with Martin making the initial save. Palmieri was open and in front of the net to bury the rebound for his third goal of the season. He extended his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) in the process.

“It was an offensive zone draw, Nelson did a great job winning it,” Palmieri said. “Pierre made himself available and just turned and threw it at the net. It was a fortunate bounce, and I was in the right place at the right time.”

The trio of Palmieri, Nelson and Engvall had a strong outing on Thursday night against Columbus. The line combined for 20 shot attempts (12 on goal, two attempts blocked and six missed), generating praise from Head Coach Lane Lambert.

“I thought the line was great,” Lambert said. “Brock was skating. Pierre was outstanding tonight, that was his best game of the year. And Palmieri does what he does. That was great goal by them, it was smart of Pierre to throw it at the net. And I just thought that line was very, very good. They had a lot of scoring chances.”

There were more chances than the 2-0 scoreline suggested, but the Islanders defensive play got better as the game wore on. They allowed five high-danger chances (at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick) in the first period, three in the second and down to only one in the third.

Matt Martin gave the Isles the insurance marker with 3:21 to play, as he netted his first goal of the season, chopping in a Casey Cizikas rebound after a misplay by the Columbus netminder.

The Islanders recorded 19 blocked shots and had a strong night on the penalty kill, going 3-for-3. Though they didn’t convert in their three power play opportunities, both units looked solid with significant zone time on the man advantage and had some key keep-ins.

“The kill was great, other than a couple quick entries there at the end, but we held them really well overall,” Lee said. “Really strong night by our PK and ton of block shots and of course Varly had a phenomenal night. [On the] power play we had some good looks, both units had a lot of opportunities, but we didn’t get one to go, but we didn't need them tonight. So just keep trying to improve and working like we have been.”