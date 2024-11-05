Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-2-2) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (5-7-1)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

After a three-game road trip, the New York Islanders are back at home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Isles ended their three-game road stretch (1-2-0) on a sour note, dropping a 5-2 decision to the New York Rangers at MSG on Sunday afternoon. Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin turned aside 35 of 39 shots faced, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Rangers’ offense led by Artemi Panarin (2G), Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider and Adam Edstrom.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Patrick Roy believes his team is trending in the right direction and noted the team will always have areas to improve on, whether the previous result was a win or loss.

"We're playing good hockey. The only thing we don't have for us right now is results," Roy said. "There's always things you think you could get better at, win or lose. We gave a little too many chances on our tracking, so we need to be better at it. I love the way we possess the puck. I love the way we control the game yesterday, and that's something that we want to continue to work at."

The Penguins are coming off a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Sidney Crosby scored twice – including the game-winner – and Blake Lizotte buried an empty net goal for Pittsburgh.

It’s always a heated battle with the Isles and Pens face off and Tuesday’s matchup marks the first of four meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals. They split the season series last year (2-2-0) and New York swept Pittsburgh in the 2022-23 campaign.

“We have to be on our game,” Nelson said. “They’re always tough games, tight matchups. Special teams, we’ll need to be better to make a difference.”