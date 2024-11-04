Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates on Monday, Nov. 4

The Isles put the work in on Monday morning for practice

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday morning, putting in the work ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The session was a productive and positive one, as the team is building on what they're doing well while working on their weaknesses. Despite dropping four of their last five games, Head Coach Patrick Roy is pleased overall with his team's performance.

"We're playing good hockey. The only thing we don't have for us right now is results," Roy said. "There's always things you think you could get better at, win or lose. We gave a little too many chances on our tracking, so we need to be better at it. And I love the way we possess the puck. I love the way we control the game yesterday, and that's something that we want to continue to work at."

The Isles are stepping up in light of injuries in their forward group and the blueline. Up front, the Islanders are without Mathew Barzal (LTIR, upper-body) and Anthony Duclair (LTIR, retroactive to Oct. 19, lower-body). Alexander Romanov (day to day, upper-body) and Mike Reilly (day to day, upper-body) missed Monday's practice, while the Isles are without Adam Pelech (IR, upper body).

Roy has been relying on his veteran d to handle extra minutes - including Ryan Pulock who logged a career-high 29:24 on Sunday - but pointed out that the blueline as a whole can hold down the fort.

"The other guys did a great job, these guys are capable handling those minutes," Roy said. "It's a great experience for [Grant] Hutton and for [Dennis] Cholowski and for [Samuel] Bolduc. They're capable of doing a good job, learning, and [feeling] more comfortable."

Cholowski skated in his fourth game this season with the Islanders on Sunday and logged a season-high 13:53.

"I'm feeling good, just trying to play consistent and solid, and that helps the team in whatever way I can," Cholowski said. "Some injuries have happened, and just whenever I'm called upon to try to do my best."

Roy confirmed Ilya Sorokin as the starting netminder for Tuesday's tilt against the Piittsburgh Penguins.

Practice 11/4: Roy

Practice 11/4: Nelson

Practice 11/4: Cholowski

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (2)
Untitled 16_9 Landscape (3)
Untitled 16_9 Landscape (1)
Untitled 16_9 Landscape (6)
Untitled 16_9 Landscape
+2 Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)
Untitled 16_9 Landscape (5)
Untitled 16_9 Landscape (7)

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 4

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

News Feed

The Skinny: Rangers 5, Isles 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 5-2

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

Isles Day to Day: Barzal and Pelech Out 4-6 Weeks 

The Skinny: Isles 4, Sabres 3

Takeaways: Resilient Isles Battle to Win 4-3 over Sabres

Isles Day to Day: Romanov A Game-Time Decision, Barzal Out Against Sabres

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

Takeaways: Islanders Blanked 2-0 by Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Ducks 3, Islanders 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Ducks 

Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 28, 2024

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 28

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Martin Appreciative of One-Year Deal with Isles 

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Isles 3