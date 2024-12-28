Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

ISLES NOTES

- The Isles hit the ice for practice on Friday – at Northwell Health Ice Center, their usual venue – but for a special occasion, as select Islanders Season Ticket Members were invited to watch practice as over 300 fans flooded the stands.

“It was fun, it was a good day to see all the kids out there and their families,” said Captain Anders Lee. “They cheered us on a little bit, and it was nice they showed up to watch us practice today. Little bit different, little more energy, just a great day.”

- The practice also offered the Islanders a solid session to re-tool and reset to come out of the break on a high note.

“We focused on getting our legs back after three days off, getting a good sweat in,” Lee said. “We wanted to get our game in a good spot and get ready for tomorrow. We have an opportunity here, it’s a division weekend, it’s an important one for us.”

- Isaiah George is riding a two-game point streak when he recorded an assist on Palmieri’s goal against the Sabres on Monday after he buried his first NHL goal on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. George’s career-long point streak is three games (Nov. 25 – 29).

“He’s been good, he’s comfortable out there and he’s moving his feet and moving the puck up the ice,” Mayfield said. “The development has been good to see and as his partner I’m just trying to help him out as much as I can.”

- Kyle Palmieri netted his 12th goal of the season on Monday. The winger ranks second on the team in goals and scored against Pittsburgh on Nov. 5.

- The Islanders are 2-1-1 in the front end of back-to-back sets this season.

- The Isles have been struggling on the PK this season with a shorthanded unit that ranks 32nd in the league (64.4%), while their PK on home ice is 53.1%.

- The Isles are 3-3-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division this season.