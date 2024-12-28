Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-15-7) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (16-15-1)
The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first half of a back-to-back set on Saturday night, which also doubles as a home-and-home for both teams.
The Islanders lost 7-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in the final game before the league-wide holiday break on Monday. Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Isles and Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves in his 11th consecutive start, which established a new career-long. The loss to Buffalo followed a victory where the Isles matched a season-high with six goals scored against the Maple Leafs in a 6-3 decision in Toronto on Saturday.
“We really liked our game in Toronto, but we really didn’t like our game against Buffalo,” Mayfield said. “It’s not the effort we wanted but we’re laser focused on tomorrow.”
The Penguins are coming off a commanding 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Sidney Crosby had a four-point performance (1G, 3A), while Rickard Rakell (1G, 2A), Michael Bunting (2G) and Bryan Rust scored in the victory. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders defeated the Penguins 4-3 in a game where the Isles rallied out of a 3-1 deficit on Nov. 5 to take a 1-0-0 series lead.