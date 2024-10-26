Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-2-2) VS FLORIDA PANTHERS (5-3-1)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Fresh off a 4-3 OT win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, the New York Islanders are back in action on Saturday night when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at UBS Arena.

Bo Horvat scored the OT winner at 1:09 of the extra frame, while Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A) and Anders Lee (PPG) scored for the Islanders, who allowed the tying goal with 1:29 to play before rebounding in overtime.

Saturday concludes the Islanders’ first back-to-back set of the season. The Islanders went 1-6-3 in the back half of back-to-backs last season.

The Panthers captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup last season and their title defense is off to a good start with two wins over Boston, a win over Vegas and most recently a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Despite Florida appearing in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, the Islanders have picked up points in four straight games against the Cats, going 3-0-1 in that span.