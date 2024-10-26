Takeaways: Isles Offense Comes Through in 4-3 OT Win Over Devils

Bo Horvat scored the OT winner at 1:09 of the extra frame as the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night at Prudential Center.

Horvat’s goal – a one-timer underneath Jake Allen on a cross-ice pass from Mathew Barzal – salvaged the extra point for the Islanders, who led early and often, but allowed the Devils to tie the score with 1:29 left in the third period.

After losing their first two games beyond 60 minutes the Isles have now won their last two games that have gone past regulation.

“Feels good to get the win in a divisional game like this,” Horvat said. “Obviously would have liked to finish that one off in regulation, but glad we got it done.”

Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A) each had two-point games, while Anders Lee also found the back of the net for the Isles.

Nico Hischier, Curtis Lazar and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who saw their winless streak hit four games (0-2-2).

Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of 35 in the win, while Jake Allen stopped 26 of 30 in the loss.