Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-17-11) VS FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-14-4)

7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in their final game before the NHL All-Star break.

The Islanders were denied a comeback victory on Thursday night, falling 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell. Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri scored as the Isles rallied with three-power play goals to erase a 3-0 deficit, but the comeback effort ultimately fell short, as Sean Monahan capped off a three-point night (2G, 1A) by burying the game-winner with 2:18 left in regulation. The Islanders are taking steps in the right direction, putting a season-high shots on net for the second consecutive night and out-attempting the Habs 88-43.

"We've got to put all this all together and get two points," Captain Anders Lee said after the loss. "Should have been overtime, we just have to be better than that. We'll try and get the next one."

The Panthers needed a shootout to edge out the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night. Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Panthers to carry a 2-1 lead through the 19:18 mark of the third period before Evgeni Malkin found the back of the net to force overtime. The Panthers won the shootout in three rounds to recover the win.

The Islanders defeated the Panthers 4-3 in Sunrise on Dec. 2 to get the leg up on the season series 1-0-0. After Saturday's contest, New York will face Florida on March 29 for the final meeting of the year.