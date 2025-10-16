Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

The Islanders host the Oilers in the final game of a three-game homestand (7:30 p.m. Hulu/ESPN+)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-3-0) VS EDMONTON OILERS (2-0-1)

The New York Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers when they wrap a three-game homestand at UBS Arena on Thursday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday where JG Pageau and Emil Heineman scored and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves. The Islanders had two days between games, hitting the ice on Wednesday for practice. The Islanders are focused on getting their first win of the season.

“There’s always desperation to win games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We want to win every game. We want points in every game. But at the same time, we’re doing a lot of good things. In the last game, we had a lot of puck possession, but we want to be better at holding [onto] pucks and making better decisions. We need to continue and be better individually as well.”

The Oilers are coming off a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night for their first shutout of the year. Trent Frederic and Adam Henrique scored while Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots he saw.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

MACLEAN IN FOR TSYPLAKOV

Kyle MacLean practiced on a line with Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom in practice, while Max Tsyplakov skated as an extra with Marc Gatcomb.

MacLean is expected to make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Thurdsay. The 26-year-old forward totaled 11 points (4G, 7A) in 81 games last season.

"Sometimes you make a change to make a change," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "Kyle hasn't played yet this year, we feel like it's time for him to play. I think he's going to bring energy to the lineup, speed to the lineup, so sometimes you're looking for [that]."

MacLean is looking forward to making his season debut, marking the start of his third season with the Isles.

"We're looking forward to Thursday here, it's a big one at home," MacLean said. "We've got some things accomplished in practice today."

RITTICH TO START VS OILERS

Roy said that David Rittich will make his Isles debut on Thursday, while Sorokin's next start is expected to be on Saturday in Ottawa.

Rittich, who was acquired by the Islanders over the offseason, is coming off a season with the Los Angeles Kings where he sported a 16-14-2 record, along with a 2.84 GAA and a .887 SV%.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kyle Palmieri and Matthew Schaefer are tied for the team lead of three points, each with one goal and two assists on the season.

As for Edmonton, Connor McDavid leads the team in scoring with four points (all assists) while Leon Draisaitl and Andrew Mangiapane lead Edmonton with two goals apiece.

ACROSS THE ICE

The Islanders are facing a tough test in the Oilers, who have made the playoffs for six consecutive years including back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. The Oilers put up 101 points in the regular season last year and are off to strong start, having not lost in regulation yet (2-0-1) through their first three games of the season.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles went 0-0-2 against the Oilers last season, with a 2-1 OT loss on the road on Nov. 12 and a 4-3 OT loss on Mar. 14 at UBS Arena.

New York has a four-game point streak (3-0-1) on home ice against Edmonton.

MCDAVID ON SCHAEFER

The Oilers practiced at Northwell Health Ice Center, the Islanders’ practice facility, on Wednesday and McDavid gave high praise to his fellow first-round pick across the ice. McDavid isn’t too familiar Schaefer’s game yet aside from some highlights, but knows enough about the kind of player and person he is.

“He’s a great kid, he’s got a great personality, and he brings a lot of energy,” McDavid said via the Edmonton Oilers on X. “As a player, it seems like he’s off to a great start himself, which is good to see. Great player and a good kid.”

