Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-3-0) VS EDMONTON OILERS (2-0-1)

UBS ARENA | 7:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: ESPN + | HULU

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers when they wrap a three-game homestand at UBS Arena on Thursday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday where JG Pageau and Emil Heineman scored and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves. The Islanders had two days between games, hitting the ice on Wednesday for practice. The Islanders are focused on getting their first win of the season.

“There’s always desperation to win games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We want to win every game. We want points in every game. But at the same time, we’re doing a lot of good things. In the last game, we had a lot of puck possession, but we want to be better at holding [onto] pucks and making better decisions. We need to continue and be better individually as well.”

The Oilers are coming off a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night for their first shutout of the year. Trent Frederic and Adam Henrique scored while Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots he saw.