Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (42-31-5) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (32-32-14)

6:45 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: ESPN+/HULU

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The Pete DeBoer era begins on Thursday night, as the New York Islanders host the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.

DeBoer was named the Islanders Head Coach on Sunday, as he looks to help spark a postseason push with four games left in the regular season.

The Isles (89 points) are in fifth place in the Metro, three points behind the Philadelphia Flyers (92 points) and Ottawa Senators (92 points) for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. They are also one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (90 points) and tied with the Detroit Red Wings (89 points) and Washington Capitals (89 points). New York has one game in-hand on Washington.

The Isles are also looking to snap a four-game losing streak, their first four-game slide of the season. Most recently,

New York lost 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their final road game of the season on Saturday night. Marc Gatcomb, Max Shabanov and Anders Lee scored the Isles’ goals and Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves on 40 shots in the loss.