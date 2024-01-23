Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-15-11) VS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-6)

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The New York Islanders look to make it 2-0 under Head Coach Patrick Roy but they’ll need to take down the defending Stanley Cup Champions to do it, when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at UBS Arena.

The Islanders earned an important two points in a 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Bo Horvat scored the game-winner 41 seconds into overtime, while Alexander Romanov and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders in regulation. The win not only snapped a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) but gave Roy a victory in his Islanders head coaching debut.

"It felt great," Horvat said. "Everybody wanted to get that win, not only for ourselves, but for our coach and really it was phenomenal tonight. We couldn't have done it without him, and it just felt really good to do it at home."

The Golden Knights fell 6-5 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center, as Tyler Toffoli capped off a hat trick in overtime to win it for the Devils. Jonathan Marchessault (2G, 1A), Nicolas Roy (1G, 2A), Pavel Dorofeyev and Chandler Stephenson (1G, 1A) scored for the Knights in regulation, while Logan Thompson made 32 saves in the overtime loss.

Tuesday’s tilt at UBS Arena marks the second and final meeting of the season between the Islanders and Golden Knights. New York trails 0-1-0 after falling 5-2 to Vegas on Jan. 6.