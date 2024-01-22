Islanders to Host Pride Night on Jan. 23

The first 200 fans who purchase a special ticket for Tuesday’s game will receive a Pride Night hat

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

To celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, the New York Islanders are hosting their annual Pride Night on Tuesday when the team takes on the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena.

For the third consecutive year, the logos on the dasher boards will be printed in rainbow colors. 

The Islanders are honored to work with three Hockey with a Heart charities: the LGBT Network, Pride for Youth and the New York City Gay Hockey Association, to advocate for diversity and acceptance in the community, aligned with the values of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative.

PRIDE T-SHIRT SALE

Islanders Pride themed t-shirts, with a special logo, will be available for purchase on Tuesday to benefit a meaningful cause.

Mona Monahan is the artist behind the design of a skate illustrated with rainbow ice shavings, inspired by the Hockey is for Everyone initiative. She won the Islanders Pride T-shirt design contest last June during Pride Month and will be in attendance to showcase her art in the concourse.

A portion of the proceeds from the t-shirt sales will benefit LGBTQIA+ programs supported by the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

OTHER FUNDRAISERS

Isles Lab will be selling “Hockey is for Everyone” hats and 10% of all proceeds will benefit the LGBT Network and the New York City Gay Hockey Association.

Proceeds from the limited-edition pride mystery pucks and the 50/50 raffle will benefit Tuesday’s three Hockey with a Heart charities.

GIVEAWAY

The first 200 fans who buy a special ticket HERE will receive an Islanders Pride hat.

AMEX’S SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

The Islanders will be celebrating Fresco’s Cantina, an LGBTQ-friendly Mexican fusion restaurant with two locations in the NY Metro area, owned by Brian Martinez and Adrian Suero.

The venue is popular for its in-house drag events and viewings of the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Small Business Spotlight is supported by American Express, proud partner of the Islanders.

PHOTOS: Islanders Pride Pond Hockey Tournament

The New York Islanders hosted the NY Gay Hockey Club for a pride hockey tournament at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

PRIDE POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Prior to Pride Night, the Islanders hosted the NY Gay Hockey Club for a pride hockey tournament at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena on Saturday. Team 2 won the tournament. See above for photos from a great day at The Park.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

Jan. 23, 2024 - PFY: A Division of Long Island Crisis Center

PFY is a service and an advocate for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) individuals. Our mission is to enhance the health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community through education, supportive services and personal development.

Jan. 23, 2024 - LGBT Network

The LGBT Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is a home and a voice for LGBT people, their families, and support systems in Long Island and Queens. Our community centers help LGBT people to be themselves, stay healthy, and change the world. Since 1993, the LGBT Network has been pioneering advocacy and social change to create safe spaces where LGBT people LIVE, LEARN, WORK, PLAY, and PRAY.

Jan. 23, 2024 - New York City Gay Hockey Association

The New York City Gay Hockey Association (NYCGHA) is New York’s first and largest LGBTQ+ hockey organization. For over 20 years, we have provided an environment free of harassment and discrimination for members and friends of the LGBTQ+ community to play ice hockey and fulfill their athletic aspirations.

