Islanders to Host Pride Night on Jan. 23

To celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, the New York Islanders are hosting their annual Pride Night on Tuesday when the team takes on the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena.

For the third consecutive year, the logos on the dasher boards will be printed in rainbow colors.

The Islanders are honored to work with three Hockey with a Heart charities: the LGBT Network, Pride for Youth and the New York City Gay Hockey Association, to advocate for diversity and acceptance in the community, aligned with the values of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative.