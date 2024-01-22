3 Takeaways: Islanders Resilient in Roy’s Coaching Debut

ROY EMOTIONAL AND ENERGETIC IN FIRST GAME WITH ISLES:

It was a whirlwind weekend for Patrick Roy, who was introduced as Islanders Head Coach on Saturday, met the team Sunday and coached a comeback win that evening.

Roy was candid with his players, admitting that even he, a Hall of Fame goalie, was a little nervous before his Islanders coaching debut. That resonated with Mathew Barzal, who finished the game with two assists, five shot attempts and a game-high three takeaways.

“Patty came in before the game and gave us a little touch of him being a human, telling us he was a little nervous and I was too,” Barzal said. “It was nice to hear that from him. Sometimes when you play with those nerves, it really forces you to get your legs going and be engaged in the game. That absolutely translated immediately on the ice.”

Roy was greeted by a nice gesture from fans in the first period, who were heard chanting his name from the UBS Arena stands. The new coach was as advertised, pacing up and down on the bench, communicating with his players and giving pointers while also dishing out encouragement.

“He brings so much energy behind the bench,” Horvat said. “He feels like he's playing the whole game for us out there. He's constantly engaged and yelling not only words of encouragement, but helpful tips out there too.”

When the Islanders found themselves down 2-1 after the second period, Roy gave the team a rousing locker room speech to spark the third period comeback.

“He just came in and said we've done it before,” Horvat said. “He said we we're a resilient group and it was time to prove ourselves and guys just went out there did that.”

Roy joked that he was going to sleep soundly after a whirlwind weekend, but again was candid about what it meant to him to be back behind the bench of an NHL team and to feel the emotions of a night like Sunday.

“I love it. I have so much respect for this game. This game has been so good to me. And I'm very thankful and I really appreciate this opportunity,” Roy said. “This is what makes me feel I'm alive.”