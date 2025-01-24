Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-20-7) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (22-20-6)

The New York Islanders are eying a third-straight win, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Star Wars Night at UBS Arena.

The Isles have won two straight games, 3-1 over Columbus on Monday and 4-1 over San Jose on Saturday, piecing together their first two-game home winning streak of the season. A win on Friday would also tie the Isles’ longest winning of the season at three games, which they accomplished earlier in the month.

Overall, the Islanders have won five of their last seven games.

The Flyers are coming off a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Owen Tippett scored at the 1:25 mark of the contest, but the Rangers came out with six unanswered goals to snap the Flyers' three-game winning streak and season-long six-game point streak (5-0-1).

STAR WARS NIGHT

Friday is Star Wars night, and may the force be with all those in attendance at UBS Arena. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Star Wars replica jersey, courtesy of Dime.