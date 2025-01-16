Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Islanders host the Flyers on Pride Night at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-7) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (19-20-6)

The New York Islanders continue the second game of their season-long, seven-game homestand when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on Pride Night.

The Islanders fell in the first game of their seven-game homestand as they were shut out 2-0 by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Marcus Hogberg turned aside 25 of 26 shots in his second straight start, but the result halted their three-game win streak and also marked the sixth time the Islanders were blanked this season.

“There wasn’t a ton in the game, it was one of those nights where I don’t think we did a ton wrong, but I don’t think we had enough of anything to do something special,” said Captain Anders Lee after the loss. “We couldn’t break through and put one in.”

The Flyers are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, but the Blue Jackets took the extra point with Kent Johnson scoring the game-deciding goal in the shootout.

SEASON SERIES

Thursday marks the first meeting of the season between the Islanders and Flyers. The Isles will face the Flyers three times in the span of seven games for the Isles, but the season series will conclude on Apr. 12 in Philly. Last season, the Islanders were on the winning side of the season series (2-0-1).

PRIDE NIGHT

A special pride t-shirt, featuring artist Emma Rizzo's design, will be sold for $25 on Pride Night and available for purchase at the Community Relations table at section 109/110. Pride-themed mystery pucks will also be available for $50 apiece at the Community Relations table at section 109/110.

ISLES NOTES

- Marc Gatcomb was returned to Bridgeport on Wednesday, one day after making his NHL debut against the Senators. Gatcomb was recalled on an emergency basis after JG Pageau (day to day) was ruled out with an illness before warmups. The 25-year-old had a solid NHL debut, recording four hits – second on the team to Matt Martin’s team leading five hits – one takeaway and one blocked shot in 7:27 TOI.

- The Islanders did not practice on Wednesday, so an update on Pageau’s status is anticipated on Thursday morning.

- Isaiah George made his return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old skated on a pair with Dennis Cholowski and George recorded three shots (one on goal, two attempts blocked) and one takeaway in 14:20 TOI.

- Anders Lee is one goal shy of eclipsing 20 goals on the season, as his next goal will give him his ninth career 20-goal season.

- The Islanders power play went 0-for-1 against the Senators on Tuesday, extending their drought to 14 games, where the power play went 0-for-25 over that span. Head Coach Patrick Roy acknowledged the lack of power play chances over that stretch and especially as of late but said it needs to get going.

"Our power play was not very good tonight," Roy said. "It's been 14 games since we scored our last one, against [the Senators] actually. We don't have a lot of power plays but at the same time it's no excuse.

The Isles power play ranks 32nd in the NHL (10.5%).

- The Islanders allowed the game’s opening goal for the 15th time in the last 18 games on Tuesday.

- Noah Dobson has 167 career assists and needs one more to pass Jean Potvin for sixth place among defenseman in franchise history.

FLYERS NOTES

- The Flyers stand in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with 44 points, three points ahead of the Islanders (41 points), though New York has two games in-hand.

- The Flyers picked up five of a possible six points in their last three games (2-0-1) after a six-game winless skid (0-5-1).

- Matvei Michkov is having an impressive rookie year with the Flyers. His 13 goals are tied with Macklin Celebrini for most among rookies and his 31 points through 43 games rank second on the team in scoring. The 20-year-old, who was drafted seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, inked a three-year deal with he Flyers over the offseason. Thursday marks Michkov's first game against the Isles.

- Travis Konecny is one of 17 players in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark at this point of the season. The 27-year-old winger leads the team in goals (20) and assists (30) in his ninth season in Philly. He had a four-assist night on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

- Jamie Drysdale has four points (1G, 3A) in his last three outings. The 2020 sixth-overall pick has 11 points (2G, 9A) on the season. The defenseman was acquired by the Flyers from the Ducks last season in a trade with Cutter Gauthier.

- Philadelphia has an away record of 9-9-5 this season.

