Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-7) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (19-20-6)

The New York Islanders continue the second game of their season-long, seven-game homestand when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on Pride Night.

The Islanders fell in the first game of their seven-game homestand as they were shut out 2-0 by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Marcus Hogberg turned aside 25 of 26 shots in his second straight start, but the result halted their three-game win streak and also marked the sixth time the Islanders were blanked this season.

“There wasn’t a ton in the game, it was one of those nights where I don’t think we did a ton wrong, but I don’t think we had enough of anything to do something special,” said Captain Anders Lee after the loss. “We couldn’t break through and put one in.”

The Flyers are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, but the Blue Jackets took the extra point with Kent Johnson scoring the game-deciding goal in the shootout.

SEASON SERIES

Thursday marks the first meeting of the season between the Islanders and Flyers. The Isles will face the Flyers three times in the span of seven games for the Isles, but the season series will conclude on Apr. 12 in Philly. Last season, the Islanders were on the winning side of the season series (2-0-1).