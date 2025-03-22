Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-28-8) VS CALGARY FLAMES (32-25-11)

4 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena.

The Islanders picked up seven of a possible eight points in their last four games and won their third straight game when they took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night. Bo Horvat buried the overtime winner as well as a third period tally, while Simon Holmstrom and Anthony Duclair scored power-play goals for the Isles. Ilya Sorokin, who made 38 saves in the victory, also contributed offensively with two assists, becoming the first goalie in team history to record a multi-point game.

Most importantly, the win drew the Isles within two points of a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders (72 points) trail the Canadiens (74 points) for the second wild card spot.

“This time of year, it’s arguably the best hockey,” Casey Cizikas said on Friday. “Everyone is fighting for the same thing. That’s what brings the best out of the group here. Going into tomorrow, we’re playing a team that’s playing well and fighting for their playoff lives too.”

Like the Islanders, the Flames are on the doorstep of a playoff spot with 75 points, two points back of the St. Louis Blues (77 points) who occupy the second wild card spot in the west. The Flames won the first two games of their Tri-State Area swing, edging the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night and defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 in comeback fashion on Thursday. Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri (EN) scored in the third period for Calgary to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves in the win.

YOUTH HOCKEY DAY

The Islanders are hosting Youth Hockey Day on Saturday to celebrate Long Island and Metro New York youth hockey teams and programs.

The first 300 fans who purchase a special ticket HERE will receive Islanders hockey tape.

The Islanders are also holding a Pet Adoption event, presented by PetMeds, at The Park before Saturday’s game. More info here.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-0-1 after they fell 2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 19 where Pierre Engvall scored the lone goal for New York.