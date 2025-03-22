Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

The Islanders look to extend their winning streak to four games as the Isles host Youth Hockey Day at UBS Arena (4 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-28-8) VS CALGARY FLAMES (32-25-11)

The New York Islanders continue their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena.

The Islanders picked up seven of a possible eight points in their last four games and won their third straight game when they took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night. Bo Horvat buried the overtime winner as well as a third period tally, while Simon Holmstrom and Anthony Duclair scored power-play goals for the Isles. Ilya Sorokin, who made 38 saves in the victory, also contributed offensively with two assists, becoming the first goalie in team history to record a multi-point game.

Most importantly, the win drew the Isles within two points of a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders (72 points) trail the Canadiens (74 points) for the second wild card spot.

“This time of year, it’s arguably the best hockey,” Casey Cizikas said on Friday. “Everyone is fighting for the same thing. That’s what brings the best out of the group here. Going into tomorrow, we’re playing a team that’s playing well and fighting for their playoff lives too.”

Like the Islanders, the Flames are on the doorstep of a playoff spot with 75 points, two points back of the St. Louis Blues (77 points) who occupy the second wild card spot in the west. The Flames won the first two games of their Tri-State Area swing, edging the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night and defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 in comeback fashion on Thursday. Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri (EN) scored in the third period for Calgary to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves in the win.

YOUTH HOCKEY DAY

The Islanders are hosting Youth Hockey Day on Saturday to celebrate Long Island and Metro New York youth hockey teams and programs.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-0-1 after they fell 2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 19 where Pierre Engvall scored the lone goal for New York.

ISLES NOTES

- Marcus Hogberg will get the start on Saturday against the Flames. It’ll mark the first start since Mar. 9 in Anaheim for the Swedish netminder, who has a record of 2-3-0, a .938 SV%, a 1.70 GAA and through six starts and eight appearances.

- Roy explained that he wants to give Sorokin proper stretch as the Isles head into a crucial stretch of the season. Sorokin is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, along with a .927 SV% and a 2.28 GAA over that span.

“We're playing almost every other day," Roy said. "I know we have a back-to-back game in Tampa and Carolina after the homestand, so we're going to try to manage [Sorokin's] schedule as best as we can."

- Alexander Romanov joined the Isles for practice on Friday and is likely to make his return to the lineup after missing two games with an illness, but confirmation will come closer to Saturday’s puck drop.

“He looked good today and said he felt good,” Roy said. “I think he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”

- The Islanders are 10-2-1 in their last 13 home games and the next three contests at UBS Arena present a huge opportunity for the Isles to collect more important points on home ice.

“We have that home crowd advantage, it plays a factor,” Anders Lee said. “We’re right there in the playoff push, it’ll be great to be in front of our fans for that.”

- Tony DeAngelo, Noah Dobson and Sorokin all had two-assist performances. Per team statistician Eric Hornick, Thursday marked the first time since November 28, 1992, against Philadelphia that three non-forwards have done so (Uwe Krupp, Tom Kurvers and Jeff Norton).

- Simon Holmstrom extended his point streak to three games, with a power-play goal on Thursday night after he buried two consecutive empty net goals.

- The Islanders power play converted twice in the win, for the first time since Mar. 8 in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. On the other side of special teams, the Isles PK also had some big kills and went 4-for-5 on the night.

- Lee recorded his 500th point on Thursday night with an assist. Max Tsyplakov was the first to point it out to him, as Lee said that Tysplakov said “500!” to him between periods.

“It’s pretty amazing, I’m just enjoying this ride,” Lee reflected on the milestone. “I ‘m very grateful to have played with some wonderful players in this organization that helped me get to that mark.”

FLAMES NOTES

- Goaltender Dustin Wolf has made a big difference this season with a heavy workload for the Flames. The 23-year-old has a 23-14-5 record along with a 2.63 GAA, a 911 SV% and three shutouts in 42 starts. Wolf was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft (214th overall).

- The Flames are without their captain Mikael Backlund (upper-body, week-to-week) after he sustained an injury on Mar. 12 against the Vancouver Canucks. Backlund has 24 points (11G, 13A) in 64 games this season.

- Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Flames with 52 points (26G, 26A). His 26 goals are four shy of his career-high of 30 set with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22 and 2018-19. It also marks his highest goal total with the Flames as the 31-year-old is wrapping up the third of an eight-year deal with Calgary. Huberdeau is expected to skate in his 900th career game on Saturday.

- Nazem Kadri closely trails for the team lead - with one fewer goal than Huberdeau - for 51 points (25G, 26A) this season.

- Calgary’s 11 overtime/ shootout losses tie Utah for second-most in the NHL.

