Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

The Islanders host the Capitals in their home opener (MSGSN, 7PM)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1-0) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-1-0)

UBS ARENA | 7PM | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Welcome home.

The New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals in their home opener at UBS Arena on Saturday night, kicking off a three-game homestand.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener. Jonathan Drouin, Kyle Palmieri and Max Shabanov scored for New York, but Pittsburgh’s Justin Brazeau broke a 3-3 tie in the final frame. Ilya Sorokin made 24 of 28 saves in net.

The Capitals also dropped their first game of the year in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, with Tom Wilson netting the lone goal for Washington. Logan Thompson made 19 of 21 saves.

HOME OPENER

All fans in attendance will receive an Islanders scarf to celebrate the home opener, presented by UBS.

Stop by the Trading Card Booth at Section 112 and create your own personalized playing card to commemorate the home opener. Warm-up pucks can be purchased at the Community Relations table while supplies last.

Purchase Islanders 50/50 raffle tickets at the game or online! Proceeds for the home opener will help benefit the W20 Foundation.

Before the game, fans can enjoy live music from The 90's Band and play interactive games at The Park at UBS Arena.

DROUIN SUSPENDED

Drouin will miss the Islanders’ home opener after he was given a one-game suspension by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Pittsburgh's Connor Dewar with 15 seconds to play in the third period of Thursday's contest.

Drouin made his Islanders debut on Thursday and potted his first goal for New York.

With Drouin out, his replacement in the lineup is yet to be determined. Check back for the projected lineup coming out of Saturday’s skate.

HOME DEBUTS FOR SCHAEFER, SHABANOV AND HEINEMAN

Matthew Schaefer, Max Shabanov and Emil Heineman will make their Islanders home debuts on Saturday.

The first home game is just the latest milestone for Schaefer and Shabanov, who each recorded their first NHL points in their first NHL games on Thursday.

Schaefer notched his first point with a primary helper on Drouin’s goal with the 18-year-old defenseman’s family and friends in attendance in Pittsburgh.

Shabanov showed off a skilled play with a one-timer that found the back of the net in his first pro game in North America. The Russian winger skated on a line with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom.

“I’m not surprised with his skills with the puck,” Pageau said. “But impressed with are his skills without the puck, making the read. It’s hard when you come overseas, the game is a little different. He’s got an extremely good is hockey IQ and he made some great defensive plays too. He played awesome.”

SPECIAL TEAMS FOCUS

An area for improvement for the Islanders coming out of the first game of the season is special teams, as the penalty kill went 2-for-4 and the power play went 0-for-3, which was a difference in Thursday’s loss.

Saturday will present an important test, as Washington’s penalty kill finished in fifth last season (82.0%) and their power play ranked 14th (23.5%).

“Washington's got a great power play, so you want to stay disciplined," JG Pageau said. "There are some little details in our d-zone that we want to touch base on, be more aggressive in certain situations, and that's going to be key against a good team that's good down low and in the o-zone. You want to defend well and be quick on them, so that'll be key for us."

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders most recently faced the Capitals in their final home game of the 2024-25 campaign, resulting in a 3-1 loss at UBS Arena. They went 1-1-1 against the Washington in the season series overall.

ACROSS THE ICE

  • Dylan Strome led the Caps in scoring with 82 points (29G, 53A) last season, while Alex Ovechkin paced Washington with 44 goals and became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer on April. 6.
  • The Capitals saw the departures of Andrew Mangiapane, Lars Eller and Taylor Raddysh over the offseason.
  • Former Islander Anthony Beauvillier signed a two-year extension with the Caps over the offseason.

