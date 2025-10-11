Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1-0) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-1-0)

UBS ARENA | 7PM | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Welcome home.

The New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals in their home opener at UBS Arena on Saturday night, kicking off a three-game homestand.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener. Jonathan Drouin, Kyle Palmieri and Max Shabanov scored for New York, but Pittsburgh’s Justin Brazeau broke a 3-3 tie in the final frame. Ilya Sorokin made 24 of 28 saves in net.

The Capitals also dropped their first game of the year in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, with Tom Wilson netting the lone goal for Washington. Logan Thompson made 19 of 21 saves.

HOME OPENER

All fans in attendance will receive an Islanders scarf to celebrate the home opener, presented by UBS.

Stop by the Trading Card Booth at Section 112 and create your own personalized playing card to commemorate the home opener. Warm-up pucks can be purchased at the Community Relations table while supplies last.

Purchase Islanders 50/50 raffle tickets at the game or online! Proceeds for the home opener will help benefit the W20 Foundation.

Before the game, fans can enjoy live music from The 90's Band and play interactive games at The Park at UBS Arena.