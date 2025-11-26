Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-2) VS BOSTON BRUINS (13-11-0)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their homestand with a matchup against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-0 SO win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night, a quick bounce-back effort after they fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues the night before. Bo Horvat kept the Islanders alive in the shootout and Kyle Palmieri’s game-deciding goal in the fourth round sealed the extra point for the Islanders. David Rittich earned his eighth career shutout and first as an Islander with a 19-save effort.

“It changed the mood of the weekend,” Anders Lee said. “It was a tough one on Saturday, tight game and we came up short, but to rebound and play a solid one on Sunday, obviously it was a light scoring affair, but our game overall was a strong one. It was a big two points.”

The win lifted the Islanders (28 points) to second in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, where Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal for Boston and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in the loss.