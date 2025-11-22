Game Preview: Islanders vs Blues

BACK TO BACK

The Islanders are kicking off a back-to-back set on Saturday, as they’ll take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday afternoon.

The Isles are 1-2-0 on the front end of back-to-backs and are 3-0-0 on the back end. Expect the Isles to split goaltending duties during the back-to-back stretch.

ISLES VS BLUES

The Islanders are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games against the Blues. Anders Lee leads active Isles with 12 points (6G, 6A) in 19 games against St. Louis.

BLUES NOTES

The Blues have struggled out of the gate, sitting third last in the Western Conference with 18 points.

St. Louis is 0-1-3 in their last four games, most recently falling 3-2 in OT against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues have allowed leads to slip away this season, including a 2-0 lead against the Flyers on Thursday.

Robert Thomas leads the team with 13 points (3G, 10A) while Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours are all tied for the team lead in goals with six.

Neighbours was activated off IR on Thursday returning to the lineup after missing 12 games with a right-leg injury. Neighbours, the Blues 2020 first-rounder (26th overall) recorded an assist in his return and has eight points (6G, 2A) in nine games.

The Blues’ power play is ranked seventh in the NHL, converting at 24.5%. St. Louis has power-play goals in each of their past two games and is 4-for-12 (33.3%) since Nov. 8.