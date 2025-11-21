Islanders to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Saturday vs Blues

The Islanders will host their Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Northwell, when the Islanders host the Blues on Saturday

By New York Islanders Community Relations
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are showing their support in the fight against cancer when they host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game at UBS Arena on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.

Special elements and activities will be featured in-arena in support of those who are currently fighting, have overcome, or have lost the battle against cancer. The lanterns outside of UBS Arena will be illuminated lavender to set the scene, while the dasher boards will get a lavender makeover to support the cause.

The Islanders will be walking in with HFC jerseys and will have the opportunity to use lavender stick tape. Islanders coaches and broadcasters will be wearing lavender ties.

HFC merchandise will be available at Isles Lab and the Isles Lab Pro Shop at Northwell Health Ice Center on gameday.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

The Islanders hosted six pediatric cancer patients — including some from Cohen Children’s Medical Center — for a Media Day-style experience at the end of October, where each child was surprised with Islanders gear.

Those courageous children and their families were invited as special guests for Saturday's game, with some participating in a ceremonial puck drop.

PHOTOS: Behind-the-Scenes of the Hockey Fights Cancer Photo Shoot

The Islanders and Northwell Health held a Hockey Fights Cancer Media Day event for six children on Tuesday, Oct. 28, including patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center and other members of the community. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

PLAYER ARRIVALS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

Twelve children facing cancer — including patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center as well as others from across the community — will join the Islanders as they arrive at UBS Arena for a special pre-game experience.

The players will walk in wearing lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which were auctioned off by the Islanders and Northwell to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Proceeds support the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.

Isles and Northwell Health Host Media Day for Kids Battling Cancer

NORTHWELL EVERY SAVE COUNTS PROGRAM

Every Save Counts. This year, Northwell and the Islanders are teaming up to fight cancer together. For every save made from Nov. 1 - 30, Northwell will donate $100 to support cancer initiatives. Heading into the Hockey Fights Cancer game, the program raised $26,000 with 260 saves made between Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich.

Stand Up To Cancer Placards

Blank Stand Up To Cancer placards can be downloaded and printed and will also be available at Section 109/110. Fill out a placard to honor any loved one fighting or those that fought a battle.

PLACARD MOMENT

The Islanders are strong support in the fight against cancer and will hold a special placard moment during the second timeout of the first period.

Fans can fill out a blank placard HERE or in-person at the Community Relations Table at Section 109/110 where guests in attendance can write an inspirational message of encouragement to a loved one who is fighting. Fans are encouraged to post their placards on social media with the hashtag #HFC.

A photo op station will be available for fans to take photos and hold their placards.

The Hockey Fights Cancer Game will be extended extending to Northwell facilities, as patients and staff in several hospitals will have their own placards.

50-50 Hockey Fights Cancer Raffle

The Islanders are holding a special 50/50 Raffle for their Hockey Fights Cancer Game. Proceeds will benefit the ICF and the game's Hockey with a Heart partners. Buy tickets online now!

MYSTERY PUCKS

A mystery puck fundraiser will be held on Saturday, where autographed pucks will be available for purchase for $50 at the Community Relations Table at Section 109/110. All pucks are autographed and concealed. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation

The 50/50 raffle will also benefit Hockey Fight Cancer Night's Hockey with a Heart partners.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

Nov. 22, 2025 - V Foundation

The V Foundation's mission is simple – we fund game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate victory over cancer and save lives.

Nov. 22, 2025 - American Cancer Society

The mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Nov. 22, 2025 - Northwell Foundation

Every gift to Northwell Health fuels our ambition to fearlessly disrupt the expected standards. Across Northwell, they believe in the power and potential impact philanthropy can have on research, patient care and education.

