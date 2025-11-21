Islanders to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Saturday vs Blues

The New York Islanders are showing their support in the fight against cancer when they host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game at UBS Arena on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.

Special elements and activities will be featured in-arena in support of those who are currently fighting, have overcome, or have lost the battle against cancer. The lanterns outside of UBS Arena will be illuminated lavender to set the scene, while the dasher boards will get a lavender makeover to support the cause.

The Islanders will be walking in with HFC jerseys and will have the opportunity to use lavender stick tape. Islanders coaches and broadcasters will be wearing lavender ties.

HFC merchandise will be available at Isles Lab and the Isles Lab Pro Shop at Northwell Health Ice Center on gameday.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

The Islanders hosted six pediatric cancer patients — including some from Cohen Children’s Medical Center — for a Media Day-style experience at the end of October, where each child was surprised with Islanders gear.

Those courageous children and their families were invited as special guests for Saturday's game, with some participating in a ceremonial puck drop.