Game Preview: Islanders vs Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (26-20-14) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (32-26-3)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: HULU | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their fourth straight win when they host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri’s natural hat trick paved the way for a 5-1 win for the Islanders over the Boston Bruins at UBS Arena. Anders Lee and Brock Nelson also found the back of the net in the win, while Ilya Sorokin turned aside 22 of 23 shots.

“We’re definitely building something here, but there’s a long road ahead of us,” Casey Cizikas said after Monday’s practice. “We have a good test tomorrow night and that’s what we’re focused on.”

With the help of their three-game win streak, the Islanders are in striking distance of a playoff spot. The Islanders (66 points) are chasing the Philadelphia Flyers (72 points) for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Tampa Bay Lightning (72 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Though the Islanders trail by six points, they have three games in-hand over both the Flyers and Lightning.

The Blues ultimately did the Islanders a favor on Monday night by edging out Philadelphia Flyers in the shootout with a final score of 2-1, though Philly picked up a point in the loss. Kevin Hayes scored against his former club in regulation to tie the game for the Blues at 15:47 of the second period. After a scoreless third period and extra frame, the Blues got the job done in the fourth round of the shoutout with Pavel Buchnevich scoring the game-deciding goal. The victory created a two-game win streak and three-game point streak (2-0-1) for the Blues.

The Islanders are hungry for a rematch after they were shut out by the Blues 4-0 on Feb. 22 in St. Louis, where the Isles allowed three goals in the span of 32 seconds in the loss. After Tuesday’s tilt at UBS Arena, the Islanders will embark on a four-game road trip to visit all three California teams and conclude the trip in Buffalo.