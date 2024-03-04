Islanders to Host Women in Sports Night

The New York Islanders are hosting Women in Sports Night, presented by Northwell, as the Islanders take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The event will highlight and celebrate women in hockey – both on the ice and in sports business – in collaboration with the NHL for Women’s History Month.

PRE-GAME PANEL AND NETWORKING EVENT

The Islanders are showcasing female athletes, business leaders and medical experts for an empowering evening prior to puck drop.

Fans who purchase a ticket to the game through this link will be invited to the panel located in the lower bowl at UBS Arena. All attendees will receive a commemorative pin and a complimentary tote bag designed by Kim Sass, former professional hockey player and owner of Sass Studio.