Islanders to Host Women in Sports Night

The Islanders are celebrating Women in Sports Night, presented by Northwell, on Tuesday night vs the St. Louis Blues

WIS_web story_1920X1080
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are hosting Women in Sports Night, presented by Northwell, as the Islanders take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The event will highlight and celebrate women in hockey – both on the ice and in sports business – in collaboration with the NHL for Women’s History Month.

PRE-GAME PANEL AND NETWORKING EVENT

The Islanders are showcasing female athletes, business leaders and medical experts for an empowering evening prior to puck drop.

Fans who purchase a ticket to the game through this link will be invited to the panel located in the lower bowl at UBS Arena. All attendees will receive a commemorative pin and a complimentary tote bag designed by Kim Sass, former professional hockey player and owner of Sass Studio.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will be held from 4:30-5:30. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Stacey E. Rosen, Executive Director, Katz Institute for Women’s Health, Senior Vice President, Women’s Health, Northwell Health. Shannon Hogan, Host and Broadcaster for MSG Networks, will be the moderator for the panel.

Two PWHL New York players, Lindsey Post and Alexa Gruschow, will participate as panelists to share their journey as professional athletes as well as the inception of the PWHL.

Dr. Amy West, Sports Medicine PM&R Physician at Northwell Health, will provide an expert medical perspective on women’s health.

Female sports business leaders will also bring their expertise to the panel including Janet Duch: Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications UBS Arena & New York Islanders, Alexis Moed: President of the Islanders Elite Hockey & NY Metros, Northwell Health Ice Center Hockey Director, and Pattie Falch: Marketing Director, Partnership & Consumer Experiences at Heineken USA.

The panel will be followed by a networking portion and happy hour from 5:30-6 at the Heineken Red Star Bar before the game.

IN-GAME ACTIVATIONS

Northwell and the Katz Institute for Women’s Health will be tabling during the game to educate and spread awareness about women’s health. Prior to puck drop, Dr. Rosen will be featured with an interview with the Islanders in-game hosts, Skye and Ria to discuss the mission of Katz Institute. Learn more the Katz Institute's programs and services here.

Players from teams in the Metro NY area will be in attendance on Tuesday night, including Gotham FC, the New York Liberty and PWHL New York.

AMEX SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

In Full Bloom, a women-led floral shop in Farmingdale, will be highlighted and recognized as Tuesday night’s Amex Small Business spotlight.

More information about In Full Bloom can be found here.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART

Mar. 5 2024 - Hance Family Foundation

We at the Hance Family Foundation understand that self-esteem is essential to building resilience and confidence. Inspired by Emma, Alyson and Kate Hance, we strive every day to empower girls and women to develop and nurture this critical life skill. We believe that everyone deserves to feel valued and respected, and we strive to provide the tools and resources necessary to achieve this goal.

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Bolduc Returns from Conditioning Stint

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Bruins 1

Questions and Isles: Go-To Video Game

3 Takeaways: Palmieri Hat-Trick Paces Islanders 5-1 Win Over Bruins

Game Preview: Isles vs Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Mar. 1

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Red Wings 3

3 Takeaways: Isles Top Red Wings 5-3 

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 29

Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

Kingston Grill Pop-up Adds Caribbean Flavor to Islanders Game

The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 27, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT

3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Stars 3-2 in OT 

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 26, 2024

Islanders UK Supporters Club Takes Over UBS Arena

Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Feb. 25