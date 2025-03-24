Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-28-9) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (31-29-9)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Another game, another important test.

The New York Islanders will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Monday night, as both teams are fighting for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders picked up a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Bo Horvat, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean scored for the Isles to build a late 3-2 lead, but Jonathan Huberdeau forced overtime and Nazem Kadri won it for the Flames. Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves in his first start since Mar. 9.

The Blue Jackets had two days without games since a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night that saw goals from Boone Jenner, Justin Danforth and Kent Johnson. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves in defeat. Columbus is 0-5-1 in their last six games.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders (73 points) trail the Montreal Canadiens (75 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and while the New York Rangers (74 points) stand between the Isles and a playoff berth, the Islanders have two games in-hand.

Of the eight teams outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, the Islanders are the only team playing above NHL-.500 in their last 10 games (5-3-2) along with the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-3-2), though Pittsburgh is six points back of Montreal.

The Blue Jackets (71 points) trail closely, two points back of the Islanders and four points behind the Habs for the coveted second wild card spot in the tight Eastern Conference standings. The Isles and Blue Jackets have an equal number of games played (69) and will face each other for the last game of the regular season on Apr. 17 at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets shut out the Islanders in the first game of the season series 2-0 on Oct. 30, but the Islanders responded with a 3-1 win at UBS Arena on Jan. 20, which snapped a seven-game winning streak for Columbus.