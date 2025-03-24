Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

The Islanders host the Blue Jackets in a pivotal matchup in the race for a wild card spot (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

2425_GamePreview_1920x1080 15
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-28-9) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (31-29-9)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Another game, another important test.

The New York Islanders will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Monday night, as both teams are fighting for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders picked up a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Bo Horvat, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean scored for the Isles to build a late 3-2 lead, but Jonathan Huberdeau forced overtime and Nazem Kadri won it for the Flames. Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves in his first start since Mar. 9.

The Blue Jackets had two days without games since a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night that saw goals from Boone Jenner, Justin Danforth and Kent Johnson. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves in defeat. Columbus is 0-5-1 in their last six games.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders (73 points) trail the Montreal Canadiens (75 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and while the New York Rangers (74 points) stand between the Isles and a playoff berth, the Islanders have two games in-hand.

Of the eight teams outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, the Islanders are the only team playing above NHL-.500 in their last 10 games (5-3-2) along with the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-3-2), though Pittsburgh is six points back of Montreal.

The Blue Jackets (71 points) trail closely, two points back of the Islanders and four points behind the Habs for the coveted second wild card spot in the tight Eastern Conference standings. The Isles and Blue Jackets have an equal number of games played (69) and will face each other for the last game of the regular season on Apr. 17 at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets shut out the Islanders in the first game of the season series 2-0 on Oct. 30, but the Islanders responded with a 3-1 win at UBS Arena on Jan. 20, which snapped a seven-game winning streak for Columbus.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES

- The Islanders are riding a six-game home point streak (4-0-2) and are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games at UBS Arena.

- Bo Horvat scored in his 800th NHL game on Saturday night. The center took over the team lead with 48 points (24G, 24A) and leads the Isles with six game-winning goals this season.

“He’s a leader on our team and he’s been leading on the ice as well,” Roy said. “The way he’s been playing with his linemates, it’s impressive. Every night they have a strong game, matching up against top pairings and top lines. They’re consistent, and that’s what you want to see as a coach. He shoots with confidence right now, it’s nice to see.”

- With two assists on Saturday, Max Tsyplakov became the sixth rookie in the NHL to reach 30 points this season. The Russian winger has made an impact on a line with Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean over the last four games.

“He’s really good at protecting the puck and possessing it, he’s good at dishing it too,” MacLean said. “He’s brought a lot of help in the o-zone and creates opportunities, he’s been playing well.”

- Simon Holmstrom is riding a career-long, four-game point streak (3G, 1A). The Swedish winger has established career-highs this season in goals (17), assists (21) and points (38).

- Noah Dobson extended his point streak to four games with two goals and five assists in his last four outings, including three consecutive multi-point games. Dobson leads all Isles defensemen with 34 points (8G, 26A).

BLUE JACKETS NOTES

- Although Columbus is on a six-game winless skid (0-5-1), they are still in the mix for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 71 points. It’s been a heavy, but inspiring season for the Blue Jackets and the city of Columbus, as the team has remained resilient in the wake of Johnny Gaudreau’s sudden and tragic passing before the 2024-25 season. If the Blue Jackets qualify for the postseason, it’ll mark their first appearance since the 2019-20 bubble playoffs.

- Sean Monahan is expected to make his return to the lineup on Monday. after missing 28 games with an upper-body injury. The center’s return is long-awaited and can provide a boost to a team fighting for a playoff spot, as Monahan racked up 41 points (14G, 27A) in 41 games before his injury. Monahan has 14 points (6G, 8A) in 18 career games against the Isles.

- Erik Gudbranson is also expected to make his return to the lineup on Monday night. The defenseman has missed all but three games this season, as he was injured in a game against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 15 and required shoulder surgery. The defenseman recorded a career-high 26 points (6G, 20A) last year, which marked his second season with Columbus.

- Luke Kunin is without a point through his first seven games with the Blue Jackets. He was acquired from the San Jose Sharks ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The center has 18 points (11G, 7A) through 63 games this season.

- Zach Werenski is having an impactful season for the Blue Jackets with 69 points, which ranks second in the league in scoring among defensemen, behind only Colorado's Cale Makar. Werenski’s 69 points and 49 assists set career-highs, while his 20 goals match his best total, established in 2019-20.

- Kirill Marchenko is having a career year for Columbus, with a team-high 25 goals. The 24-year-old set career highs across the board in goals, assists (37) and points (62) in his third NHL season. The winger was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft (49th overall).

- The Blue Jackets are 11-20-4 on the road this season.

