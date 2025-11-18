Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

HOLMSTROM A GAME-TIME DECISION
Simon Holmstrom (illness) is a game-time decision against Dallas the team announced on Tuesday morning.
Holmstrom has nine points (4G, 5A) in 19 games this season while averaging 2:34 SH TOI/GP.
If Holmstrom can’t play, Max Shabanov is expected to fill his role on a line with Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin. Shabanov returned to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 21. Shabanov has three points (1G, 2A) in seven games.
If Shabanov plays with Barzal and Drouin, Maxim Tsyplakov is expected to draw into the lineup alongside Casey Cizikas and Calum Ritchie. Tsyplakov was a healthy scratch on Sunday and has one goal in 12 games this season.
MORNING SKATE LINES
Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie – Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov - Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
RITTICH EXPECTED TO START
David Rittich was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday. Rittich is 4-2-0 this season with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%. He’s coming off a 27-save win over the Utah Mammoth on Friday in his most recent outing.