Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (10-7-2) AT DALLAS STARS (12-4-3)

8 PM EST | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN 2 | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Dallas to take on the Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.

The Islanders dropped their first game of the seven-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night, where Emil Heineman scored the lone goal for New York. The 4-1 result doesn’t tell the full story, as it was a one-goal game until the final minute of the game.

The Isles are 4-1-0 in their last five games.