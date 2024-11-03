Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-5-2) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (7-2-1)

It may be Marathon Sunday on the streets of New York City, but inside Madison Square Garden, it’ll be another grudge match between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

The Isles enter the rivalry game on the heels of a resilient 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. The two points came at the cost of two defensemen, as both Adam Pelech and Mike Reilly left the game with upper-body injuries.

There isn’t much time to dwell on the growing injury list, as the Islanders look to wrap their three-game road trip on a winning note.

“It really sucks losing guys, but at the same time, this is the reality of today,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We need to find ways to win games, and I trust this room. This is a strong room. This is a room that guys care. It's a room that has a lot of leadership.”

The Rangers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night. Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 40-of-41 on a night the Rangers were outshot 41-18.

The Islanders went 1-1-2 last season against the Rangers, including 0-1-1 at Madison Square Garden. The Isles are 0-2-1 in their last three trips to MSG, which is following up a five-game winning streak on Broadway. The last Islanders win at The Garden came on Nov. 8, 2022.