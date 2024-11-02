Isles Day to Day: Barzal and Pelech Out 4-6 Weeks 

Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech will both be out for four-to-six weeks with upper-body injuries, Islanders President of Hockey Ops and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Saturday afternoon.

Barzal suffered the injury in Wednesday's 2-0 shutout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and was placed on long term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he must miss 10 games and 24 days, while Pelech suffered his injury in Friday's 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Pelech was placed on regular IR.

Mike Reilly is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, per Lamoriello, leaving Friday's game in the second period after taking a big hit from Buffalo's Jordan Greenway. Reilly did not participate in the team's practice at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander Romanov is also considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Lamoriello said that while injuries are a hard fact of life in the NHL, he was impressed by his group's resilience in Friday's win.

"Look at the way they played, I think the character within the group just came forward," Lamoriello said. "I thought the coaching staff, certainly Patrick, did a great job of keeping everybody composed throughout the whole process."

"Injuries are part of the game," Lamoriello added. "We all know about it. There's nothing we can do about it. You can't let it affect you, and you just have to stay focused."

As a result, the Islanders recalled defensemen Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc on Saturday afternoon. Hutton has appeared in 18 NHL games with the Islanders over the past three seasons, as well as 236 games with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL. Bolduc has appeared in 51 NHL games with the Islanders, including 34 last season. He has five points (1G, 4A) in nine games with Bridgeport to start the year.

Head Coach Patrick Roy called it an opportunity for both blueliners.

"If I was them, I'd be happy to have this opportunity and show what I could do." Roy said. "Hutton had a really good camp with us, and Bolduc finished the year with us last year... It's not fun to go back into minors when you think you might have a chance to make the team, but at the same time, it's an opportunity."

Between Bolduc, Hutton and Dennis Cholowski, Roy said he has trust in whoever is in the lineup night in and night out, citing their play in the preseason and in training camp. While veterans like Noah Dobson, Scott Mayfield and Ryan Pulock can be "big brother" types, Roy has the expectation that the the aforementioned three will adjust quickly.

"It's not a like they're coming from another organization, they know how we play, and it'll be up to them to do the work as well," Roy said. "But the three guys you mentioned [Dobson, Mayfield and Pulock], they're great leaders, and they're going to help these guys I have no doubt."