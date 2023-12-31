Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-9-9) AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (17-13-4)

6 PM | PPG PAINTS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The New York Islanders got right on Friday night – and on Sunday, they’ll look to get even when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in under a week.

The Isles were shut out 7-0 by the Penguins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena, which included a six-goal second period for Pittsburgh, and while the Isles turned the page with a decisive 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday, the rematch with Pittsburgh is a welcome one.

“Pittsburgh’s a divisional opponent and they beat us very soundly,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said after Friday’s win. “You don't forget that. And it's a big divisional game.”

JG Pageau paced the Isles with four points (2G, 2A), while Julien Gauthier (2G, 1A) recorded the first two-goal and three-point game of his career. Noah Dobson rounded out the scoring for the Islanders, while Bo Horvat had a pair of assists.

The Islanders (43 points) are currently fourth in the Metropolitan Division, tied in points with the third place Philadelphia Flyers and one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes (44 points). The Penguins (38 points) are seventh in the Metro, but are riding a two-game winning streak after disposing of the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Penguins lead the season series 1-0. Prior to that, the Islanders had won four straight over the Pens, including both meetings at PPG Paints Arena last season.

Sunday's game marks the end of 2023 for the Islanders, but the start of a four-game road trip that will also see the Islanders stop in Colorado, Arizona and Vegas.