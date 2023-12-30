Isles Day to Day: Pulock on LTIR, Appleby Returned

Ryan Pulock was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) on Saturday afternoon.

The defenseman was previously on IR for an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 7 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. LTIR designates a player must miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days, which would make him eligible to return on Jan. 1, though Pulock has yet to skate with the Islanders.

Pulock has six points (2G, 4A) in 25 games for the Islanders this season, but is third on the team with 66 blocks. The 6'2, 216 lbs. blueliner also has 37 hits, which is second among all Isles d-men. Pulock's 22:47 TOI/GP is the second-highest on the team, behind Noah Dobson's 25:46.

APPLEBY RETURNED

Ken Appleby was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday. Appleby was recalled on Thursday, practicing with the New York Islanders and backing up Ilya Sorokin on Friday night.

Appleby is 5-4-0 with Bridgeport this season, sporting a 2.86 GAA and an .898 SV%. The goaltender is in his fourth year in the Islanders organization, splitting the past two seasons with AHL Bridgeport and ECHL Worcester.