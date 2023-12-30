3 Takeaways: Pageau Paces Isles in Bounce Back Win Over Capitals

The New York Islanders bounced back in a big way on Friday night, skating to a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena.

JG Pageau paced the Isles with four points (2G, 2A), while Julien Gauthier (2G, 1A) recorded the first two-goal and three-point game of his career. Noah Dobson rounded out the scoring for the Islanders, while Bo Horvat had a pair of assists.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 for the Islanders, losing his shutout bid with 17.9 seconds to play in the third period.

Charlie Lindgren started the game for the Capitals and stopped all three shots he saw before leaving the game in the first period with an injury. Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 of 29 in relief.

With the win, the Islanders take the season series 2-1-1 and washed away some of the sour taste of Wednesday’s 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

“We have a lot of character in this room, and we weren't happy with our effort [on Wednesday],” Pageau said. “We owned it and we came back today all for business and we did the job.”